Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Buderim Ginger Alcoholic Ginger Beer. Photo: Lachie Millard
Buderim Ginger Alcoholic Ginger Beer. Photo: Lachie Millard
Business

Ginger company receives takeover offer

16th Jun 2020 10:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUDERIM Ginger has received a $8.3 million takeover offer for its ginger assets from Global Foods, it has been announced.

The Sunshine Coast company made the announcement last night, and said the assets comprise of a factory, tourism sites and a portfolio of ginger brands, The Australian reports.

The takeover offer follows a decision in 2018 to review its ginger business with a number of approaches made to the ­company and Global Foods making the best bid.

Global Foods is mostly owned by businessman ­George Vasili and is also a major shareholder in ­Buderim Ginger with a stake of 15.86 per cent.

Under the proposed offer, Global Foods will offer $8.3 million for the ginger division of Buderim Ginger on a going concern basis subject to necessary adjustments for assumed ­liabilities, employee entitlements and working capital.

China business specialist Dennis Lin is to take charge of the planned sale of Buderim Ginger's ginger assets to transform it into a pure player in the lucrative macadamia nut market.

buderim ginger editors picks global foods

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cross border meal service offers lifeline for elderly

        premium_icon Cross border meal service offers lifeline for elderly

        News Volunteers work with police to ensure essential service continues through border closure.

        Hall openings ‘breathe life’ back into Downs communities

        premium_icon Hall openings ‘breathe life’ back into Downs communities

        News It’s been a tough few months for community halls but they’re determined to get back...

        READY TO GO: Students on track for athletics carnival

        premium_icon READY TO GO: Students on track for athletics carnival

        Sport The tumultuous school sports year will find some normality for Warwick students by...

        Donations needed as countdown date quickly approaches

        premium_icon Donations needed as countdown date quickly approaches

        News The Salvation Army is encouraging people to donate before June 30.