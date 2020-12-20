Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Girl, 3, fighting for life after being hit by car

by Nathan Edwards
20th Dec 2020 12:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A three-year-old girl is fighting for life after being struck by a car on the Gold Coast.

Emergency services, including paramedics and police, arrived on scene near the corner of Goldmine Road and Harvester Rd, Ormeau, just before 9am Sunday.

Police said initial investigations indicated "the girl crossed Goldmine Road in between two parked vehicles and was hit by a Toyota Corolla which was travelling northbound".

An off-duty registered nurse was at the scene and started CPR immediately.

The girl was stabilised before being taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

The 33-year-old female driver of the Corolla was not injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Originally published as Girl, 3, fighting for life after being hit by car

More Stories

children crash editors picks pedestrian and vehicle incident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        State’s top ATAR achievers revealed

        Premium Content State’s top ATAR achievers revealed

        Education After a hectic senior year, Queensland’s top secondary students have been revealed with the release of ATAR scores.

        FIRST RESULTS: How schools performed in ATAR

        Premium Content FIRST RESULTS: How schools performed in ATAR

        Education FIRST RESULTS: How Queensland schools performed in ATAR

        STALEMATE: SDRC, developers lock horns over new servo plans

        Premium Content STALEMATE: SDRC, developers lock horns over new servo plans

        News One suggested solution would see the Warwick service station come at a $100K+ cost...

        FIRST CLASS: New luxury camping hotspot to hit Warwick

        Premium Content FIRST CLASS: New luxury camping hotspot to hit Warwick

        News The potential unique ‘glamping’ venture will focus on eco-tourism and the area’s...