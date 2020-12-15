Menu
Three people have been bitten by snakes in separate incidents, including a girl, 8, who was bitten when she went to open the fridge
Girl bitten by snake as she opened fridge

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
15th Dec 2020 6:21 PM
THREE people have been treated after being bitten by snakes in separate incidents across the NT overnight.

An 8-year-old girl was bitten by a snake which slithered out from underneath a fridge when she went to open it.

St John Ambulance's Craig Garraway said the girl's parents were able to catch the snake and take it with them to the hospital.

In Tennant Creek a 45-year-old man had a snake wrap around his leg and bite him.

Mr Garraway said the man was shocked and became unwell.

"Paramedics have treated him and taken him up to the Tennant Creek Hospital and he was receiving treatment last night as well," he said.

In Nightcliff late last night paramedics were called to treat a 25-year-old man who was bitten by a snake.

He was taken to Royal Darwin Hospital for monitoring as it was not clear what type of snake was involved.

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au

Originally published as Girl, 8, bitten by snake as she opened fridge

