Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The scene at Helensvale train station this afternoon.
The scene at Helensvale train station this afternoon.
News

Teens taken to hospital after alleged train station fight

by Emily Halloran
28th Jul 2020 7:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO teens have been hospitalised after an alleged fight broke out at Helensvale Train Station on Tuesday afternoon.

Police and paramedics were called to the station on Town Centre Drive in Helensvale about 4.20pm.

A girl was left with facial injuries, while a boy had head injuries.

Both were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Initial reports by police indicate there may have been theft involved.

Police are investigating the incident and allegations.

Originally published as Girl, boy taken to hospital after alleged train station fight

More Stories

editors picks fight injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tributes pour in for Warwick legend Max Goodwin

        premium_icon Tributes pour in for Warwick legend Max Goodwin

        News Family, friends share memories of transport icon and ‘damn good citizen’.

        COVID-19 concerns mount as tourists try to sneak over border

        premium_icon COVID-19 concerns mount as tourists try to sneak over border

        Health Large numbers of motorists turned back at border

        WATCH: ‘Miracle’ rescue operation after elderly woman falls

        premium_icon WATCH: ‘Miracle’ rescue operation after elderly woman falls

        News The defence force was called in to help Stanthorpe crews after the woman suffered...

        New 24/7 crew to help Warwick fireys

        premium_icon New 24/7 crew to help Warwick fireys

        News The new $1.2 million boost will help Warwick firefighters and help save lives in...