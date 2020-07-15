Girl critical after being hit by car

A teenage girl has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a car in Logan.

A TEENAGE girl has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after she was hit by a car in Logan earlier this morning.

The girl, aged in her early teens, sustained a significant head injury following the incident on Old Chatswood Rd.

Emergency services, including paramedics from the high acuity response unit, attended the scene around 8.10am before they transported the girl to the Queensland Children's Hospital shortly afterwards.

Another person, believed to be the driver of the car, was taken to the Mater Hospital suffering emotional distress.

