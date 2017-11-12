Girl injured in fall from horse flown to Brisbane hospital

Two ambulances are at the Allora Showgrounds where a rider has been injured.

UPDATE 12.45pm: THE eight-year-old girl injured after falling from a horse at the Allora Showgrounds has been airlifted to Lady Cilento Hospital in Brisbane.

Medical staff from the Rescue 588 chopper were on scene treating the girl at the showgrounds from 10am to 11.55am when they flew out to Brisbane.

EARLIER 10am: AN eight-year-old girl has suffered head, leg and chest injuries after falling from a horse at the Allora Showgrounds just after 9am.

Ambulance crews from Warwick and Clifton are on scene and Rescue 588 has just landed.

A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said the girl had a altered level of consciousness.

"We have not yet been told what hospital she will be airlifted to,” he said.