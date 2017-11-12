Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Girl injured in fall from horse flown to Brisbane hospital

Two ambulances are at the Allora Showgrounds where a rider has been injured.
Two ambulances are at the Allora Showgrounds where a rider has been injured. Paul Donaldson
by Gerard Walsh

UPDATE 12.45pm: THE eight-year-old girl injured after falling from a horse at the Allora Showgrounds has been airlifted to Lady Cilento Hospital in Brisbane.

Medical staff from the Rescue 588 chopper were on scene treating the girl at the showgrounds from 10am to 11.55am when they flew out to Brisbane.

EARLIER 10am: AN eight-year-old girl has suffered head, leg and chest injuries after falling from a horse at the Allora Showgrounds just after 9am.

Ambulance crews from Warwick and Clifton are on scene and Rescue 588 has just landed.

A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said the girl had a altered level of consciousness.

"We have not yet been told what hospital she will be airlifted to,” he said.

Warwick Daily News

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Men bog vehicle and spend night in bush

Men bog vehicle and spend night in bush

HEAVY rain late Saturday hampers attempts to reach men and vehicle on NSW side of the border from Killarney

Performers gear up for egg throwing re-enactment

Sergeant Kenny (Rex Jolly) and Peter von Stieglitz (Prime Minister Billy Hughes) at the Warwick Railway Station where the re-enactment of the 1917 egg throwing incident will take place on November 18.

Action from 10am Saturday for egg throwing re-enactment

Two appliances to fire in Warwick

Queensland Fire and Rescue Service firefighters were on scene.

Fire in a stove in Warwick home

Fast 4 tennis fun packs Warwick courts

Greg Stenzel from the Toowoomba Fun Addicts plays the ball watched by partner Rodney Banks.

All ten courts at the Warwick Tennis Assocation were full yesterday

Local Partners