Two ambulances are at the Allora Showgrounds where a rider has been injured. Paul Donaldson

AN eight-year-old girl has suffered head, leg and chest injuries after falling from a horse at the Allora Showgrounds just after 9am.

Ambulance crews from Warwick and Clifton are on scene and Rescue 588 has just landed.

A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said the girl had a altered level of consciousness.

"We have not yet been told what hospital she will be airlifted to," he said.