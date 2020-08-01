Girlfriend cheating? Disqualified man drove to find out

Menu
Wayne John Donnollan thought his girlfriend was cheating on him so he drove while disqualified to find out - trouble was, police picked him up on the way.
Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
1st Aug 2020 12:00 AM
WAYNE John Donnollan thought his girlfriend was cheating on him, so he went to find out.

The problem was, he shouldn't have driven because he was disqualified by a court order.

As fate would have it police intercepted the 48-year-old on Bottlebrush Drv at Yeppoon on April 4.

It was only the month prior that Donnollan's driver's licence was disqualified.

Donnollan pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on July 30 to his offending.

He copped a mandatory two-year disqualification this time and was also fined $400.

