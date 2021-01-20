Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The man is accused of sexually abusing three girls. Picture: Generic from istock
The man is accused of sexually abusing three girls. Picture: Generic from istock
Crime

Girls allegedly abused over 35 years

by Angie Raphael
20th Jan 2021 5:55 PM

An elderly man has been charged with a string of offences after allegedly sexually abusing three girls over a 35-year period in Western Australia.

Police allege that from 1980 to 2015, the now 75-year-old man sexually assaulted the girls, aged between seven and 12 at the time of the first offences.

A police investigation was launched following several reports of child sex abuse, and the man, from the Mandurah district, was charged on Tuesday with 14 offences.

His charges include indecent dealing with a child who is a lineal or de facto relative, sexual penetration of a person over 18 who is a lineal relative, knowingly sexually penetrating a child who is a lineal or de facto relative and sexual penetration of a child.

The man is scheduled to face Perth Magistrates Court on Wednesday, and police say they will oppose bail.

Originally published as Girls allegedly abused over 35 years

More Stories

child abuse child sex abuse crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man flashes pub in risque drunken display

        Premium Content Man flashes pub in risque drunken display

        News The Southern Downs man dropped his pants while being escorted from the pub for abusing police.

        Hundreds revved up for iconic Heritage Weekend

        Premium Content Hundreds revved up for iconic Heritage Weekend

        News Machinery enthusiasts expected to bring dollars and a contagious love of machinery...

        Jilted lover vandalises new boyfriend’s car

        Premium Content Jilted lover vandalises new boyfriend’s car

        News The Warwick man claimed he was ‘driven by jealousy’ when he caused more than $1300...

        Mammoth road funding secured for Maranoa Electorate

        Premium Content Mammoth road funding secured for Maranoa Electorate

        News Tens of millions of dollars of funding have been secured for road safety upgrades...