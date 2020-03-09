Girls tackle their way into new competition

GOING ALL THE WAY: Warwick and District Junior League girls will have the opportunity to play in the under 16s tackle team for the second time.

GOING ALL THE WAY: Warwick and District Junior League girls will have the opportunity to play in the under 16s tackle team for the second time.

RUGBY LEAGUE: In a major step forward for the junior game, Warwick and District Junior Rugby League will field an under 16s girls tackle team in the Toowoomba based competition.

It’s just the second year the District will enter the competition, with players from Warwick, Tenterfield, Goondiwindi, Texas and Inglewood combining in the team.

The eight-team competition is one coach Angela Campbell believes will be an important move for the region.

“I’ve been involved with the girls for a couple of years and there’s a big following of girls wanting to tackle,” Campbell said.

“It’s a move forward because they basically can’t tackle after they’re 12 and now they’ve got that continuity if they want to keep playing.”

This year, the Toowoomba Rugby League will host the inaugural women’s competition which will continue the playing pathways for girls as they get older.

There’s no shortage of talent in the region according to Campbell, who is hopeful more girls will continue to get involved.

“There’s a good depth of talent in Warwick and District competition,” she said.

“We’ve got a lot of young, talented girls and we are seeing kids come back each year.

“We’ll pick up a few once we start training, I’m sure.”

Building on the 2019 competition, this year’s fixtures will run on a Saturday afternoon, giving girls the opportunity to remain in the local league tag competition.

“Last year we did a Friday night competition, but this year is the first year we will travel with the boys’ competition and play on the Saturday,” she said.

“I think that’ll help the game move forward, the girls will be playing where their brothers are playing.

“That will help it go a long way to getting a stand-alone competition.”

While her expectations for the season remain low, Campbell is looking to continue growing the game off the field as much as on.

“I think promotion of girls in league is the biggest goal for this season, and obviously there’s the whole win a few games,” she said.

“And just for the girls to enjoy it and for us to be able to retain some of those players.”

Training for the under 14s girls tackle team starts Sunday from 2pm – 3.30pm and then from Monday nights at 5.30pm – 7pm at Collegians fields.