GIVING BACK: ‘Invaluable’ coach of 35 years recognised

BIG THANKS: Swimming coach Gail Smail has been nominated for the Best Coach award in a popular Australia-wide sporting magazine.

BIG THANKS: Swimming coach Gail Smail has been nominated for the Best Coach award in a popular Australia-wide sporting magazine.

A FAMILIAR face of Stanthorpe Swimming Club has been recognised for her time and dedication to many athletes over the years.

Swimming coach Gail Smail has been nominated for Best Coach in an Australia-wide sporting magazine.

She said the sport had been her whole life, sharing her knowledge with young athletes for the last 35 years.

"It's an obsessive passion. I get a lot of enjoyment out of watching the kid's achievements," she said.

Smail was nominated by Stanthorpe Swimming Club president Shannon Armbruster, who described her work as "invaluable".

"She works so hard and is so deserving," Armbruster said.

"She attends local, regional, state and national events, even if only one swimmer is attending."

The humble Smail said she didn't have any idea about the nomination, confused as to why people were congratulating her.

"I don't do it for the accolades but it's nice to be recognised," she said.

Smail was one of eight coaches short-listed, picked from more than 1000 applicants.

"The competition runs every year," Armbruster said.

"If she is successful they go down to Sydney for an awards night."

Smail is the only swimming coach to be short-listed, alongside gymnastics, callisthenics, equestrian, basketball and netball coaches.

Seventeen-year-old Ella Wishart, who travels more than 40 minutes from Tenterfield to be coached by Smail, said she was an incredible role model.

"I was originally training at a pool in Tenterfield but decided to take the opportunity to swim in a 50m pool and train under Gail," Wishart said.

"I have been training with her for just under 10 years now.

"She is an incredible person and very affective in getting the most out of her swimmers."

She said Smail set her athletes reachable targets but encouraged them to enjoy the sport at the same time.

"She is a really deserving nominee and its wonderful that the community has gotten behind her."

Voting closes on Wednesday, March 11 with winners to be announced shortly after.

To vote for Gail Smail Best Coach visit https://www.insidesport.com