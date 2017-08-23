Giving the sound gift of hearing

LISTEN UP: (Back, from left) iHear Warwick audiometrists Dee Haddrill and Sharon Jamieson present Chris Ryan (front) with a free set of hearing aids.

CHRIS Ryan will no longer need to strain to hear friends at social events, now boasting a new pair of hearing aids.

Mrs Ryan was gifted a new set of Starkey Muse hearing aids worth $5000 by iHear Warwick in celebration of Hearing Awareness Week this week.

Attending events such as Jumpers and Jazz have until now been a struggle, as Mrs Ryan finds it difficult to hear people speaking.

"Even when the music wasn't playing I was still struggling to hear,” she said.

Everyday tasks could also be challenging with the volume on the radio and television turned up.

Audiometrist Sharon Jamieson said Mrs Ryan was a long-time visitor to the clinic and required a new pair of hearing aids.

"The most important thing is it doesn't affect just the person with hearing loss, it's also the friends and family,” she said.

Mrs Ryan said she had put off buying a pair and her health insurance company would cover one aid per year.

"I'm quite thankful,” she said.

"I'll be able to turn everything down.”

IHear Warwick is offering free hearing screenings this week.

Phone 46618520 to book.