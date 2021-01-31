Menu
Gladys has a laugh after Nine’s hair-raising glitch

by Annette Sharp
31st Jan 2021 10:24 AM
Premier Gladys Berejiklian has proven that despite an arduous year, her sense of humour in
still intact.

On Saturday she posted this frozen frame from Nine's Friday night news bulletin in which a random bearded man - who at a glance might be mistaken for TV gardener Costa Georgiadis but never the Premier - appeared on air mis-captioned as Our Glad.

"Too long between appointments with the beautician …" the Premier posted to social media, along with a shot of the hairy, wild-eyed man, a protester this column understands, who incongruously made a cameo as Berejiklian on Nine's prime-time news.

Gladys Berejiklian’s humorous Instagram post.
The support from her constituents was swift on the social platform. "And who says politicians don't have sense of humour," said one.

"I love that you can have a laugh and are so down to earth!!" said another.

"I've never loved you more!" said a third, the Premier's Instagram page flooded with laughing-face-with-tears emojis.

On Saturday, Nine's news director Darren Wick apologised to the Premier and explained the
image was a glitch courtesy of studio automation - and not a deliberate slur.

"It's great that she's such a terrific sport about it," said Wick, explaining the gaff was "clearly a mistake for which we apologise to the Premier".

Originally published as Gladys has a laugh after Nine's hair-raising glitch

The real Gladys Berejiklian. Picture: Richard Dobson
