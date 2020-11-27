Menu
Glee star mercilessly mocked online

by Lexie Cartwright
27th Nov 2020 11:04 AM

 

Just when you thought 2020 couldn't get any worse, a ghastly reboot of a beloved classic has come to haunt your December dreams.

In fairness, it is impossible to top Jim Carrey's portrayal of the Grinch in the 2000 film, but NBC's The Grinch Musical! looks like it didn't even try.

After weeks of excitement, the network unveiled Glee star Matthew Morrison in character overnight…

 

Fans have described the 42-year-old actor's version of Whoville's villain as everything from looking like a "supermarket Grinch" to a "war crime".

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


The Grinch Musical! is a two-hour production which will be staged at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in London and streamed on TV.

Denis O'Hare, Booboo Stewart and Amelia Minto are set to co-star alongside Morrison.

No word yet if it's airing in Australia - but perhaps that's a Christmas miracle.

 

