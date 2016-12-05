Glen Aplin body identified as missing man Jamie Hardgraves

Police have appealed for help in finding Jamie Hardgraves, 43. He is missing from Beaudesert and may have been in Coolangatta, but his vehicle was found in Texas, Queensland.

POLICE have identified human remains found at Glen Aplin as those of missing man Jamie Hardgraves.

Detective Inspector David Isherwood said police didn't know how Mr Hardgraves got to the location.

Mr Hardgraves last confirmed sighting was on CCTV footage in the Stanthorpe CBD in late May. This was after he hit a kangaroo near Texas and dumped his car, before hitchhiking into Stanthorpe.

Det Insp Isherwood said a post-mortem would begin later this week, possibly Thursday or Friday.

While a tragic find, Det Insp Isherwood said this would bring much-needed closure to the family of the Gold Coast man.

He said the cause of death was not yet known.

"Until we have the post mortem I'm not going to really know," he said.

"It may be some time."

The remains were found at a Kerridges Rd property at Glen Aplin about 5pm Thursday.

Det Insp Isherwood said the state of the remains suggested they had been at the location for some time, which was consistent with the time frame in which Mr Hardgraves went missing.

He said police found the body after receiving information from a member of the public.

Police scoured the crime scene, a few hundred metres within a property, throughout Friday.

The body was then taken to the John Tonge Centre for a post mortem.

"Hopefully that will give us a further indication of what's occurred," Det Insp Isherwood said.

On Friday, Det Insp Isherwood said police had spoken to the owners of the property, and surrounding properties.

"There's nothing to suggest these people have anything to do with the human remains," he said.

"We're treating it as a crime scene, at the moment because we don't know the cause of death.

"The victim may have met with foul play, hence a crime scene's been established."

Det Insp Isherwood said it would be challenging - if at all possible - to establish how Mr Hardgraves came to be at the property.

After being captured on Stanthorpe CCTV, he was not seen again.

He urged anyone who may have seen the deceased, particularly around the Glen Aplin area, at the time of his disappearance to contact police. "If anyone may have seen him... come forward," he said.