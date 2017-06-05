Glengallan Homestead Markets start the new season

AT THE MARKETS: (From left) Noel Tillack, Amber, Sandi and Ashley Petersen and Dawn Tillack at the quarterly Glengallan Homestead Markets.

THERE were 24 stalls at the Glengallan Homestead Markets yesterday to herald the start of a new season.

Glengallan Homestead Heritage Centre manager Deb Lawrance said it was a busy day in the cafe.

"The busiest time was around 10am,” she said.

"I was happy with the number of stalls.”

"We had some people travel from Gold Coast to collect potted roses from Glengallan Homestead.”

Charles Shann propagates the Glengallan Rose (Lamarque) from root stock from the original roses at the homestead.

There were two stallholders at the quarterly markets for the first time yesterday.

The Glengallan Homestead Markets are held on the first Sunday of the season to herald the change of seasons in March, June, September and December.

The markets are from 8am to 1pm and admission free. Stall bookings with Terry Weier on 0401906064.