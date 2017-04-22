23°
News

Glengallan myths debunked in gate debate

22nd Apr 2017 5:00 AM
RETURNING HOME: Southern Downs councillors will consider a public consultation process to determine whether the proposed relocation of the Glengallan Gates from Leslie Park to Glengallan Homestead is approved.
RETURNING HOME: Southern Downs councillors will consider a public consultation process to determine whether the proposed relocation of the Glengallan Gates from Leslie Park to Glengallan Homestead is approved. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BEATRICE Hawkins (DN 18.04.17) might consider the words of another wise lady: "We have nothing to fear for the future except that we be misled by inaccurate reporting of the past.”

As chair of Glengallan Homestead Trust (GHT), curator, an original director (1993) and project director of the 2001 centenary of federation restoration project, I can accurately inform your readers in relation to Glengallan.

Should the council decide to re-locate the gates they would be erected on their original footings at the formal driveway entrance to Glengallan House (as stated in the 2017 project plan presented to Southern Downs regional councillors together with our assurance of critical repair and maintenance and provision of an ongoing memorial on the Leslie Park site).

The sandstone building was not maintained after 1927 but gifted by new owner O.C. Slade for use by Slade School which, on failure of plans to demolish and re-erect in Warwick, allowed the building to fall further into dereliction.

The house we see today retains original cedar windows, doors, architraves and skirtings, plaster cornice and ceiling roses, not replicas.

I and others witnessed, over a period of years, french polisher and Glengallan Homestead Trust chairman the late Bill White remove and restore every piece of cedar, with the help of volunteers and the Women in Custody program.

Still more original fittings, including doorknobs and finger plates, curtain rods and rails, have been returned to Glengallan. To suggest that such are fake is an insult to the integrity of donors including Deuchar, Slade and Gillespie descendants and owners of Warwick buildings to which original pieces had been removed, and thus saved, over the years of neglect of the stone house.

Yes, there are some reproduction furnishings in the house today: the drawing room includes pieces crafted by Warwick (then Allora) Woodcrafters with the late Ken Mitchell and fellow craftsmen skilfully replicating from a 19th Century photograph of the room; other pieces were sourced by GHT directors the late Sue Cowley, Ross Fraser and myself, trawling antique shops from Brisbane to Byron Bay with the same photograph in-hand.

Another former GHT director, Ian Macdonald, produced extant drawings to guide accurate representation in faux marble of downstairs fireplaces sold and removed from the deserted House; Former GHT director and stonemason Graeme Gillatt replicated a damaged stone chimney hood; skilled artisans re-created delicate acanthus leaves in horsehair-plaster repair to the chandelier ceiling rose, GHT Director retired mechanical engineer Bill Goddard, together with heritage architect John Hoysted, re-assembled the slate bath and flushing toilet mechanism returned to Glengallan by Warwick Historical Society which had held the pieces in safe-keeping at Pringle Cotttage; Bill White, Nick Perquin and Les Donges were responsible for restoration of the magnificent cedar staircase; Immediate past-chair and continuing GHT Director Gary Hayes created the site plan with a compelling case for a sustainable business based on the heritage asset. These are just a few among many local people who shaped and formed the present-day Glengallan enabled by the Centenary of Federation Fund demonstrating, on behalf of the people of Australia, faith in the future of this iconic place.

If Beatrice Hawkins and any other misguided or misinformed person should wish to visit Glengallan Homestead & Heritage Centre, I would be happy to personally guide a tour verifying the authenticity of the offering that is Glengallan today.

Donna Fraser, Warwick

Warwick Daily News
New store slicing up some local history

New store slicing up some local history

Butchers set to reopen in Rose City Shoppingworld

Cuppa with the Councillors at Freestone

TEA TIME: Have a sip and a chat with the Southern Downs Councillors.

Discuss Southern Downs' hot topics over tea

The cost of not being RV friendly

ON THE ROAD: Gary and Leigh Pearson of Caboolture love Warwick, but agree the CBD is not ideal for RVs and caravans.

Warwick could be missing out on the lucrative grey nomad market

Remembering the fallen

Lieutenant Patrick Costigan.

Lest we forget

Local Partners

Hit and run victim takes big steps in long recovery

FOUR months after he was mown down and left for dead in a horrific hit and run, Warwick beekeeper Paul Reid is starting to see his old life returning.

Double demerit points rule you need to know for Easter

STOP SPEEDING: While you might not get double demerits on the Easter holidays in Queensland, it's not worth speeding.

Latest on double demerit points rule, it's not what you might expect

Clarkson opts for the top grade with Warwick in div 2

MEDAL WINNER: Tyhe Clarkson will play division 1 for University this season.

First Aussie rules of the season for ladies and juniors

Gala day of rugby at Risdon Oval for men and women

BACK: Brad Johnson (with ball) will be a key for the Water Rats at Risdon Oval this Saturday.

Watch the Warwick women at home in the rugby

It's sponsors day at Warwick hockey on Saturday

Harry Gillespie on the attack in Warwick junior hockey last season.

Action hots up in Warwick hockey

Book Review: The Shape of Us by Lisa Ireland

EVERY so often a book comes along which captures your thoughts so well it could have been written with you in mind.

Dave Hughes ready to push boundaries at Logies

Dave Hughes is getting ready to host the Logies.

Will Dave Hughes push the envelope too far at the Logies?

Fans rap Minaj for Westminster Bridge music video

Nicki Minaj.

Fans not impressed with scenes from rap star's new music video

Julia Roberts named 'World's Most Beautiful Woman' for fifth time

Actress Julia Roberts.

Beauty award gives Pretty Woman star bragging rights over Clooney

How Logies producers plan to avoid Oscars-style blunder

Jordan Horowitz, producer of La La Land, shows the envelope revealing Moonlight as the true winner of best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Presenter Warren Beatty looks on from right.

Channel Nine confident we won't see Oscar-style blunder at Logies

Sunrise presenter says 'yes' to partner's proposal

The picture that Edwina Bartholomew posted on Instagram along with an announcement of her engagement to Neil Varcoe. Picture: Instagram

Sunrise star to marry long-time boyfriend

Former UFC champ admits she is engaged

UFC fighter Ronda Rousey.

Rousey spotted with bling on her finger

Swan Creek - Lifestyle with Income

Lot 7 Don Bartley Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $575000

On offer is a custom designed open plan home with large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wrapped by verandahs on two sides, built to catch the breeze and take advantage...

AUCTION

193 Bracker Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

On Site 193 Bracker Rd 11am 29th April 2017 - 6.22 acres -Town Water -Bitumen Rd - Close to Amenities - Renovated 3 Bedrooms home - New bathroom - New Laundry...

Charming and Quite Unique

32A Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $255,000

A quite unique property just listed for sale is situated a short walk to town and overlooks Slade Park. The double brick and tile property has an entry sunroom...

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $309,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Enjoy All The Spoils! Motivated Vendor

13 Willow Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $535,000

Situated in "Meadowbank Estate" this property is the epitome of style and sophistication with the family clearly in mind. Exceptionally built Bradfield Building...

6 Bedroom Brick Home Large 3987m2 Block

7 Fariwill Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 6 2 3 $420,000

This 6 bedroom brick and tile home set on a large 3987m2 block with swimming pool and double lockup garage plus a shed for the motorhome or caravan. 4 built-in...

Family Matters

21 Newby Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 10 $ 420,000

Ranch Style home on 2 ac fenced into paddocks has been set up throughout the home and grounds with conversation nooks to cater for the needs of extended family...

20 Acre Rural Lifestyle Block Close to CBD

L682 Gilchrist Road, Rosehill 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $250,000

This sought after 20 acre rural lifestyle building block situated on an elevated position with a great outlook. Only 5 mins north west from the CBD, close to golf...

A Rare Gem &quot;Stonewood Crescent&quot;

9 Stonewood Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $599,000

Perfectly presented, this magnificent family home unfolds over one amazing level. Situated in the prestigious Stonewood Park Estate close to the CBD, schools and...

Ready For The Family To Move In

14 Himyar Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 6 $385,000

Located in a quiet street this spacious home has heaps of features including large kitchen with plenty of storage space which opens to a huge family room. Separate...

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!