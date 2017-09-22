29°
Gliders to swallow landing fee

FEE STAYS: Appeals to reduce landing fees for gliders at Warwick Aerodrome have been rejected.
by Elyse Wurm

GLIDERS operating from Warwick Aerodrome will be required to pay an annual landing fee of $250 or single-landing fee of $11 to use Warwick Aerodrome despite petitioning the council to reduce the cost.

A meeting was held between members of flying clubs from the aerodrome and Southern Downs Regional Council last fortnight to discuss the fee, which was raised from $100 to $250 annually in the latest council budget.

Warwick Gliding Club president Ivor Harris said the most expensive parts of the aerodrome were provided by the council to enhance the facility as a community asset, but were not used by gliders.

"We had no argument with the user pays philosophy,” Mr Harris said.

"(The council) weren't sympathetic to my arguments that gliders should pay less.”

Mr Harris said gliders also contributed to the upkeep of the aerodrome by mowing grass at the facility.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said the landing fee was "extremely fair” compared to costs charged by other aerodromes.

Cr Dobie said the council had also applied for funding to install a dedicated glider airstrip at the aerodrome.

"It's an expensive facility that costs ratepayers a lot of money to maintain so the users of that facility need to contribute,” she said.

Topics:  gliders landing fees southern downs regional council warwick aerodrome

Warwick Daily News
