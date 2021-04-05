GLITZ AND GLAM: Warwick Picnic Races makes 2021 comeback

Bree Miller, Donna Watson and Carissa Miller looking fabulous at the 2018 Ergon Energy Warwick Picnic Races.

One of the Rose City’s most beloved race days is set to make its triumphant return in 2021, with neither COVID restrictions nor cold weather to put a damper on the event.

Allman Park will host the 126th Ergon Energy Warwick Picnic Races on Saturday June 19, with hundreds of patrons expected to turn out in their most glamorous attire.

Five races throughout the day will provide plenty of on-track action, while the always tightly contested Fashions on the Field and Best Dressed Table competitions will keep those trackside entertained.

Attendees keen to party on into the night will be able to catch live entertainment from local act The 78 Sound from 4pm.

Arctic Circle streaks home to win race five at the 2018 Ergon Energy Warwick Picnic Races. The 2021 race card will be confirmed closer to the event.

Warwick Turf Club secretary Kristen Doyle said there would likely be some minor changes to the event due to COVID restrictions but patrons could still expect all the usual fun and excitement.

“We can only seat 250 in the (Elders Real Estate) Trackside Pavilion, which is at this very moment already booked out. Normally we do squeeze about 500 people in,” Mrs Doyle said.

“There will be tables and chairs outside for everybody else, and we’ll have some shade which will hopefully block the elements and make it a bit more enjoyable.

“We’ve got the band until late too, which will be an outdoors set-up as you can’t dance indoors at the moment.”

Tickets are $60 per person for the 18+ outdoor picnic area, which allows BYO alcohol and food in individual portions.

Public tickets are available for $20 per person or free for children, but all refreshments must be purchased from the on-site licensed bar.

