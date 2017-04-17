Glorious Easter weather continues

AFTER a glorious autumn Easter weekend, the fine weather looks set to continue.

The Southern Downs should expect more of the same this week as the maximum temperatures hover in the mid 20s all week.

The minimum forecasts are looking friendly as well, with the temperature never looking like dropping below 12 degrees.

Today's temperature is expected to reach 25 in Warwick, with a slight chance of a shower or two over the Granite Belt.

Tuesday and Wednesday look much the same, with a top of 24 and again, the slight chance of a shower in the southern parts of the region.

Thursday to Sunday will see maximum temperatures sit around the 23 degree mark with increasing chances of showers leading into the weekend.

Stanthorpe's weather is looking very much the same, although a couple of degrees cooler across the board.