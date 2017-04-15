Glorious Warwick day for an Easter Fair

Reeve, Nadine, Isla and Noah Beckhouse at the Easter Fair.

THE Easter Fair was held in glorious autumn weather in Leslie Park today.

Organiser Sue Keong said over 100 stallholders from as far as the Gold Coast and Toowoomba had made the trek to Warwick for the fair.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"There are a lot of local stallholders here as well," she said.

"And the weather is perfect so we've had good crowds all day."

One of the highlights of the day for the kids were the hourly Easter egg hunts.

The Easter egg hunt about to begin. Jonno Colfs

Lesley Clayton from Warwick Boys and Girls Brigade said they had held three hunts over the course of the morning.

"There have been so many kids over here, it's been every popular," she said.

"It's also great experience for the kids in the brigade, doing a little community service.

"We've had heaps of activities and games and everyone has been in great spirits as well.

"We've probably given out over 200 chocolate eggs."

Woodworker Mick Covacin had one of the more popular stalls at the fair with his amazing artwork.

"I was a builder/carpenter for 40 years," he said.

"This is my retirement gig and a friend suggested we come to Warwick for the fair so here we are."

Mr Covacin also claimed to have one of the only pieces of bogwood in Australia on display.

"I haven't seen any anywhere else," he said.

A very rare piece of bogwood. Jonno Colfs

"Bogwood is wood that's been completely encased in mud for thousands of years.

"All of the tannins in the wood are replaced by minerals.

"It shines up like ebony.

"I'm actually waiting on carbon dating at the moment, but this particular piece could be anywhere from 10 to 40 thousand years old."

Visitors to the markets were treated to live music all day and a great variety of hot food and drinks.