Glory and titles on the line at Warwick Rodeo 2017

COMING SOON: The Warwick Rodeo is only five weeks away. Storm Lahiff Photographer

THE famed Warwick Rodeo APRA National Finals are now just over five weeks away and as the excitement builds, organisers and competitors are putting the final touches to their preparation for the region's premier event.

The rodeo brings in thousands of visitors every year from across the Darling Downs and beyond and is colloquially known these days as Australia's Most Famous Rodeo.

The event will run from October 23 to 29 with the two main drawcards being campdrafting's equivalent to the Melbourne Cup, the Pryde's Easifeed Warwick Gold Cup and the APRA National Finals.

Warwick Show and Rodeo Society PR and media volunteer Kate Christensen said they were looking to field 750 competitors for the Pryde's Easifeed Warwick Gold Cup in 2017.

"We're going to cap the number of entries to around that mark this year to keep it manageable and make sure we're not overworking our wonderful volunteers,” she said.

"It's a huge event and being there are only so many hours in the day and days in the week, we think that figure will make the most of the competition.”

Mrs Christensen said the campdraft runs would kick off early on the Monday morning and culminate in the Gold Cup final at lunchtime on Sunday, October 29.

"The campdrafting will run from early morning to sundown every day during the week and then the rodeo finals will kick off at 6pm on Thursday night,” she said.

"The finals will include eight open events; saddle bronc, bull ride, bareback bronc ride, rope and tie, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel race, breakaway roping and second division will see competitors go head to head in saddle bronc, bull ride, bareback bronc. Junior steer ride, barrel race and breakaway roping.

"Visitors to the rodeo will be able to see the best in the country across four rounds, with a rounds each night on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with the finals to be held on Sunday afternoon.”

There are 135 competitors expected to line up in the eight open events and the jostling for position in the top 15 of each event continues with more competitions being held in the lead up to the finals.

A new event being added to the schedule this year is the local ladies barrel race, open to competitors from the region.

"This event is for competitors from within 50km of the Warwick Rodeo,” Mrs Christensen said.

"It's to cater for the local cowgirls who don't get the opportunity to compete at the rodeo now we hold the national finals here,” she said.

"Another exciting drawcard will be the attendance of the 2014 World Champion Barrel Racer, Fallon Taylor from the USA.

"She will be featuring around the grounds, signing autographs and chatting to people as well appearing at a special breakfast in her honour - she's a really big deal and I know a lot of the young cowgirls really idolise her. The Warwick Rodeo has become such an inclusive family event, it's huge for the community and this year we'll see more than 350 volunteers give their week up to volunteer at the rodeo and campddraft and we couldn't do it without them.”

The rodeo will also be full to capacity with trade vendors as well as the popular Sideshow Alley.