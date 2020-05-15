GO PINK! Co-workers team up to find a cure

GO PINK: Lisa Wilson and Karen Johnson will dye their hair pink on June 1 for the cause.

A BRIGHT pink bob is pretty hard to ignore – at least that’s what two Southern Downs co-workers are counting on.

Endeavour colleagues Karen Johnson and Lisa Wilson will go pink for the month of June for the first time, hoping to raise conversation about the terrifying ordeal that is receiving a breast cancer diagnosis.

Ms Johnson said she was inspired to fundraise after seeing several people dear to her facing breast cancer scares within the past 12 months.

“Even if the end result is good news, it’s still so stressful to go through,” she said.

“The statistics of breast cancer say it all. One in 75 men are diagnosed, one in seven women are diagnosed in their lifetime.

“It is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Australia, so it has a massive impact.”

Her decision spurred co-worker Ms Wilson into action too, as she had never forgotten the heartbreaking cancer battle she had seen a friend lose years ago.

“She was a big campaigner, and used to fundraise a lot. She stayed positive until the end but she had kids, she was only in her 30s,” Ms Wilson said.

“I think it is something that touches everyone’s life in some way. They either know someone, they have someone or they have a scare themselves.

“We’re really diligent about having mammograms and encourage others to do the samebecause it’s something we need to prevent rather than lose a life.”

The pair were raising $750 each for the National Breast Cancer Foundation, which hopes to find a cure for breast cancer by 2030.

With many fundraisers put on hold indefinitely due to coronavirus, both said this was one way they could continue to contribute and raise awareness within their community.

“Here (at Endevour) we often support causes—we’ve done Jeans for Genes here, we’ve done Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea...but in isolation we can’t do that this year, but we can still do this” Ms Wilson said.

“I’ve had grey hair for quite a few years now and I know everyone will go “’what have you done!’”

“It is a statement. When you colour your hair people are going to comment on it and that gives you the opportunity to bring up why you coloured it,” Ms Johnson said.

To donate to the cause, head to C&K Photographers on Facebook and follow the link.

Alternatively, there are donation boxes at Endeavour Foundation’s front office at 26 Activity St.