GOAL-FOCUSED: Wolves ladies on path to success

ON THE BALL: Warwick Wolves ladies’ team may be coming off Saturday’s narrow loss, but they’re already looking forward to their next goal. Picture: contributed

ON THE BALL: Warwick Wolves ladies’ team may be coming off Saturday’s narrow loss, but they’re already looking forward to their next goal. Picture: contributed

SOCCER: Saturday’s game may have ended in narrow defeat, but the Warwick Wolves ladies’ team say they’re unwavering on their path to success.

Beaten by the West Wanderers on their home ground 3-1, the Wolves managed to keep the losing margin tight, despite having half of their team out with injury or prior commitments.

Coach Bruce Greenaway said it was tough dropping to nine players out of 17, but was proud of his team’s fighting spirit.

“As a coach I was telling them to conserve their energy, but being the first week back after so long they left everything on the field,” Greenaway said.

“We had a couple of players who got hurt a few times, but just kept going because there were no subs to replace them.

“As a coach, seeing the massive effort the girls have put into with training two nights a week translating to the field, it’s great – I couldn’t fault them.”

Greenaway said the Wolves ladies’ team had shown exponential growth, going from struggling numbers to a full side on only a few seasons.

With the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup confirmed for Australia and New Zealand, he hoped interest in the sport would only continue to grow, especially in younger athletes who tend to drop out as they finish school.

“We often get a fair few down at our home games, and the ladies’ game seems to attract even more than the men’s game, which is indicative of where a lot of sport is going, I guess,” Greenaway said.

“With Australia getting the World Cup in 2023, I think it will only get bigger, and especially if we have a good season as well.

The Wolves ladies’ team is set to take on the Chinchilla Bears on their home turf at Queens Park this Saturday.