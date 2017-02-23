GoFundMe started for Warwick's giving grandma

A GRANDMOTHER caring for her five young grandchildren is struggling after her seven-seater vehicle broke down and proved too expensive to fix.

Now, all those in the community wishing to donate to her cause can do so online.

Sandra Smith has to do four trips a day in a borrowed car, all to ensure her grandchildren get to school and daycare.



And all she needs is $4000 to get her kids from A to B all at once.



"I know it's a big ask for help but I have to ask out of necessity and swallow my pride see if a generous company or person could help our family," Mrs Smith said.



"I purchased a seven-seater car privately back in 2016 but, after only one month, the engine died.



"Mechanics in town quoted me approximately $4000 for a replacement engine and I can't afford to have it fixed."



Originally from Preston, England, the retiree moved to Warwick in 1991 and, 24 years later, relocated to Melbourne to be with her daughter.



Those plans were disrupted in 2015 when she took in five of her grandchildren, Preston, now 11, Leyland, 10, Brighton, 7, Zara, 4, and Lara, 3.



"I bought the house in Warwick without even seeing it, as the kids were in Western Australia," she said.



"I just wanted the kids to have a home to grow up in, and something to have when I go. So I've got a mortgage to pay as well."



The family of six shares a three-bedroom home, with the three boys sharing one room and the two girls in another.



"What we want is to just be able to go out and do things as a family," she said.

DONATE HERE: https://www.gofundme.com/grandma-needs-7-seater-vehicle