18°
News

Going above and beyond

Sean Teuma
| 30th Jun 2017 12:00 PM
ALL SMILES: New recruit Patrick Crook with Warwick RSL manager John Gartside.
ALL SMILES: New recruit Patrick Crook with Warwick RSL manager John Gartside. Sean Teuma

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DETERMINATION and a will to work are two characteristics that most employers look for in prospective workers.

They want someone they know will work their guts out and give 110% every shift.

Patrick Crook is an employee that ticks all of those boxes.

The Warwick local left to Brisbane to move in with a room-mate and a change in careers.

That job fell through, and Mr Crook returned back home.

From here, a lot of people would get down on themselves, make excuses and claim it is all too hard.

That's not the case for Mr Crook, who has gone above and beyond to get back into the workforce, not letting his learning disability get in the way of his desire to work.

Within the Warwick RSL, Mr Crook has had a number of different roles to fulfil, showing the versatility that he is providing the venue with.

"Since I've started working here I've had a number of jobs on the floor such as helping to wash up tables, and picking up plates and taking them back to the kitchen,” he said.

"I've also had a go on the cash register, so it's good to help out in a number of ways.”

As is the case with all clients that come through the doors of Best Employment, Mr Crook has kept up communication with the group.

"I've been in contact with Best since I started the job,” he said.

"They've asked me how the job is going, and if I like it.”

After working for a number of years at the Warwick Hotel and the Bottlemart that is connected to the pub, it seemed a natural fit to join the RSL.

Not surprisingly, Mr Crook has taken to the position like a duck to water, and is fond of his new colleagues.

"The people at work here are very friendly, and it's the same with the customers. They're all nice, and it's great to interact with them,” he said.

John Gartside is manager of the Warwick RSL, and he was complimentary of his new staff member.

"I was in contact with Best Employment about a new employee,” he said.

"They told me that Patrick was suitable and had the skills that we were looking for.

"He showed us after a couple of trial shifts that he would be a great addition.”

Mr Gartside has noticed a strong work ethic and sense of determination from the young man already.

"In the first few shifts that Patrick has worked for us, we've all seen that he's a diligent worker, he's focused, and he wants to work,” he said.

"He's shown a great ability to adapt to our workforce already.”

Best Employment were responsible for Mr Crook landing his first position at the Warwick Hotel, and were grateful that he came back to them upon his return to Warwick.

Employer Specialist Coordinator Dan McQueen commended how Mr Crook has handled himself during his return home.

"When looking for work again at the Department of Human Services, Patrick requested that he came to Best, in order for us to try and help him find employment again,” Mr McQueen said.

"It shows a real presence of mind to make that request.”

The approach that Mr Crook took to the position was commented on by Mr McQueen.

"Patrick came to us here before his interview in a suit and tie, he looked a million dollars,” he said.

"He showed from the outset that he was working hard to land this position, and he deserves a lot of credit for how he went about it.”

Mr McQueen says the feedback he has received from both the Warwick RSL and fellow employees at Best has been nothing but positive.

"Everything I've heard back from the RSL has been great,” he said.

"A couple of my colleagues at Best actually saw him at work the other evening, and they said Patrick was fantastic, so things like that are amazing to hear.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  best employment warwick rsl

Warwick store expands in style

Warwick store expands in style

Mr Rental making most of shifting spaces to offer modern twist

Servos are gouging you, says ACCC. Here's how to avoid it

Fuel guage. Photo Anthony Reginato / Sunshine Coast Daily

Many "are annoyed" by the cycles

Digital edition of your daily hit by tech glitch

A technical glitch has resulted in delays to the delivery of today's digital edition of your local newspaper.

We are working with third party provider to have issue resolved

Mill-ion dollar move for Warwick business

GROWING FAMILY: Matthew Wainwright and father Stephen are continuing to nurture the family-owned stockfeed business Nutramix with high- tech new mills in Warwick and Narrabri.

Nutramix to install new mills

Local Partners

Pig and calf sale 28 June 2017

Snaps from Wednesday's pig and calf sale.

Two birds means one happy family

FLOCKING FOR BIRDS: Phillip Skilton with Andrew, Michelle and Harmony Watts at the Pig and Calf Sale.

Cockatiels add to the delight of a trip to the pig and calf sale.

History in the racing at Morgan Park track

RACING: Plenty of historic cars will be at Morgan Park Raceway this weekend.

Patrons can watch the racing and check out some iconic cars

Rangers half returns to steer the Wattles footy ship

ONE FROM WATTLES: Toowoomba Rugby League players (from left) Jason Wardrop, Steve Franciscus and Matt Duggan play for Queensland Rangers last weekend.

Wattles face a must win game against premiers

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Kendall and Kylie's shirts slammed, no longer for sale

Whatever they wear usually sells out — and breaks the internet — but Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been heavily criticised for their latest clothing...

Jumanji gets a 21st century reboot

Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in a scene from the movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

FIRST look at new film starring Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.

Greens mayor could block filming of Aquaman movie

Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne takes on Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. *Image digitally altered.

Aquaman is facing a new villain in the form of a Greens party mayor

Ten reasons to rug up and enjoy winter festival

Anna Henderson, Annabelle Chambers, Korina Graham, Zac Featherstone, Bailey Cosmo, Wylie Featherstone and Mikayla Cosmo are all rugged up and ready for Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this week.

There are plenty of reasons to head to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe

Unfinished game raises over $130 million in sales

Unfinished Battlegrounds game raises over $130 million in sales

Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dead aged 91

Paddington Bear.

Duffel-coated bear became an international superstar

Adele concert tours are no more: Star quits life on the road

After a mammoth world tour, Adele hints she may never hit the road again.

Adele’s heartbreaking note to fans on final night of world tour.

City Living Country Style

132 Dight Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 5 $740,000

Situated on 12.24 acres close to the city this property is the epitome of style and sophistication. This exceptionally build home has been meticulously and...

Comfortable 3 Bedroom Home

108 Wallace Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $228,000

This 3 bedroom hardiplank home situated close to the hospital on a fully fenced 1012m2 block. Features 3 built-in bedrooms, kitchen, dining and lounge room. Front...

Spacious Family Home

9 William Craig Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 6 2 4 $385,000

This spacious home was built with generous proportions to suit all the family. Open plan airconditioned kitchen and living opens to a large cover entertainment...

Large Vacant Lot

10 Horsman Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land This is your chance to buy a vacant 1120 msq lot with ... $ 120,000

This is your chance to buy a vacant 1120 msq lot with established trees in a popular area. The house has been removed, water and power are connected and it is...

Valley Views and Water

1265 Cullendore Road, Elbow Valley 4370

Residential Land Picturesque views of Elbow Valley over the dam and seasonal creek on ... $180,000

Picturesque views of Elbow Valley over the dam and seasonal creek on almost 25 acre rural property only 25 kilometres from Warwick towards Killarney and the...

Land at Bargain Price

L87 Norman Street, Ellinthorp 4362

Residential Land Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you ... $35,000

Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you are a traveller? Do you have a limited budget? Here's an opportunity to purchase a residential block...

Planned Development

Lot 6 Water Lane, Allora 4362

Residential Land Development opportunity available in ALLORA for storage facilities. Located in the Town ... $87,000

Development opportunity available in ALLORA for storage facilities. Located in the Town centre is this level 917 m lot with a wide 24 metre frontage to a bitumen...

NEW Development off Hawker Road

0 Hawker Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST FOR LOTS BEING TAKEN NOW!! ... "WARWICK HEIGHTS" off ... Expressions of...

EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST FOR LOTS BEING TAKEN NOW!! ... "WARWICK HEIGHTS" off Hawker Road 3.3K or 6 minutes to Warwick CBD. This is a prestige residential...

Character Block

Maryvale 4370

Residential Land MARYVALE Great character 3642 m block with fantastic elevated views of the ... $50,000

MARYVALE Great character 3642 m block with fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing Range and the township of Maryvale. Gully through the block will suit...

Land with 3 Bay Shed

43 Meneely Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land Owner WANTS A SALE!! Established residential area, in an elevated position near ... $110,000

Owner WANTS A SALE!! Established residential area, in an elevated position near existing homes is a 3 bay colorbond garage on 809 m. Ready to build your home...

Majestic Maroochy

It's envious aspect is unknown to even many locals

Housing pain as one in five Gladstone homes empty

DEPRESSING DATA: Census data has revealed Gladstone vacancies are on a rise.

Census data reveals number of unoccupied homes.

Agent judged among the world's best

Century 21 on Duporth principal Damien Said with team members Ryan Tomlinson, Jamie Smith, Kristie Cannon, Andrew Richardson and Sarah Beckman at the Maroochydore office.

Sunshine Coast real estate agent named in world-wide group's top 25

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!