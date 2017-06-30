Going above and beyond

DETERMINATION and a will to work are two characteristics that most employers look for in prospective workers.

They want someone they know will work their guts out and give 110% every shift.

Patrick Crook is an employee that ticks all of those boxes.

The Warwick local left to Brisbane to move in with a room-mate and a change in careers.

That job fell through, and Mr Crook returned back home.

From here, a lot of people would get down on themselves, make excuses and claim it is all too hard.

That's not the case for Mr Crook, who has gone above and beyond to get back into the workforce, not letting his learning disability get in the way of his desire to work.

Within the Warwick RSL, Mr Crook has had a number of different roles to fulfil, showing the versatility that he is providing the venue with.

"Since I've started working here I've had a number of jobs on the floor such as helping to wash up tables, and picking up plates and taking them back to the kitchen,” he said.

"I've also had a go on the cash register, so it's good to help out in a number of ways.”

As is the case with all clients that come through the doors of Best Employment, Mr Crook has kept up communication with the group.

"I've been in contact with Best since I started the job,” he said.

"They've asked me how the job is going, and if I like it.”

After working for a number of years at the Warwick Hotel and the Bottlemart that is connected to the pub, it seemed a natural fit to join the RSL.

Not surprisingly, Mr Crook has taken to the position like a duck to water, and is fond of his new colleagues.

"The people at work here are very friendly, and it's the same with the customers. They're all nice, and it's great to interact with them,” he said.

John Gartside is manager of the Warwick RSL, and he was complimentary of his new staff member.

"I was in contact with Best Employment about a new employee,” he said.

"They told me that Patrick was suitable and had the skills that we were looking for.

"He showed us after a couple of trial shifts that he would be a great addition.”

Mr Gartside has noticed a strong work ethic and sense of determination from the young man already.

"In the first few shifts that Patrick has worked for us, we've all seen that he's a diligent worker, he's focused, and he wants to work,” he said.

"He's shown a great ability to adapt to our workforce already.”

Best Employment were responsible for Mr Crook landing his first position at the Warwick Hotel, and were grateful that he came back to them upon his return to Warwick.

Employer Specialist Coordinator Dan McQueen commended how Mr Crook has handled himself during his return home.

"When looking for work again at the Department of Human Services, Patrick requested that he came to Best, in order for us to try and help him find employment again,” Mr McQueen said.

"It shows a real presence of mind to make that request.”

The approach that Mr Crook took to the position was commented on by Mr McQueen.

"Patrick came to us here before his interview in a suit and tie, he looked a million dollars,” he said.

"He showed from the outset that he was working hard to land this position, and he deserves a lot of credit for how he went about it.”

Mr McQueen says the feedback he has received from both the Warwick RSL and fellow employees at Best has been nothing but positive.

"Everything I've heard back from the RSL has been great,” he said.

"A couple of my colleagues at Best actually saw him at work the other evening, and they said Patrick was fantastic, so things like that are amazing to hear.”