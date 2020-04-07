Going the extra mile(s) to send Roma medical supplies

A “GODSEND” of precious cargo came down from the skies at Roma Airport just 10 days before the town was going to run out of crucial medical supplies.

And David Lefrancke was willing to go the extra mile to stop that from happening.

The Brisbane-based maintenance co-ordinator for Anglicare southern Queensland and self-described hobby pilot heard Roma was in dire need of medical supplies and was thrilled to be able to fly for a purpose.

On Sunday morning, Mr Lefrancke took off from Caboolture airfield and three hours later he touched down in Roma with 20kg of much-needed supplies amid the COVID-19 crisis, including hand sanitiser, masks and gowns.

Mr Lefrancke said it crossed his mind how rural towns were sourcing their supplies so home care workers and nurses can keep providing their regular services to the local community.

“We were shifting boxes to send to aged care facilities in Hervey Bay and Bundaberg and I asked the Procurement Manager Rachel Fredman, ‘what about out west?’” he said.

“And she said well we have some desperate people in Roma, but we haven’t got a way to get out there.”

“And I said well you do now.

“I told her I was lucky enough to own an aircraft and could fly out, and I think she was blown away a little.”

The beaming faces he received upon landing were more than enough payment for Mr LeFrancke after the cross country flight.

“Hopefully the 20kg will last a little while but I told them ‘you run out again, and we’ll come again,’ and they were really, really happy to hear that,” he said.

Mr Lefrancke who handed over the supplies to Roma Anglicare service co-ordinator, Tracey O’Brien said he is happy to make the trip to deliver supplies to Roma or to any of the southwest towns whenever needed.

“It really was a godsend because we were pretty much out of everything,” Ms O’Brien said.

“We also provide stock to St George and Chinchilla so it wasn’t only us that were relying on it.

“It’s been desperate times trying to find the stock so David is very kind to personally deliver to us.”

Mr Lefrancke said with Roma being the home to a large number of aged-care clients, ensure their safety and the safety of their nurses and home-care workers is the main priority.

“They couldn’t do their job or do it safely without these essential supplies,” he said.

Mr Lefrancke said working for Anglicare has put him in awe of what people in rural communities do, so he was more than willing to give back.

“Anglicare is all about the service we provide in the community so I’m pleased I can help,” he said.

David Lefrancke delivered 20kg of medical supplies to Roma on his own plane.