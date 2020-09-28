Menu
Crime

High profile lawyer to come clean on drugs charges

by Patrick Billings
28th Sep 2020 1:47 PM
A high profile lawyer fond of pink suits and the motto "don't speak to the police" will come clean on cocaine possession.

Colourful Gold Coast legal identity Campbell MacCallum is facing two counts of possessing the dangerous drug.

The Brisbane Magistrates Court was today asked by his lawyer Andrew Hanlon, of Potts Lawyers, to set a date for a "lengthy plea of guilty".

MacCallum was charged with possessing dangerous drugs in July after the Crime and Corruption Commission raided his home and allegedly found a quantity of cocaine.

Garry Turner (right) and lawyer Campbell MacCallum leave the Supreme Court in Brisbane last month, Mr MacCallum was not present today. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jono Searle
He is the second solicitor of Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers to be charged by the CCC which has been investigating the firm.

Magistrate Michael Quinn adjourned the matter until December 14 allowing an hour "for the lengthy plea of guilty".

MacCallum was not present in court today.

