Mancave and she-shed sales surge off cashed-up ‘toy’ owners

Cashed-up apartment dwellers looking for somewhere to park the boat, helicopter, collector cars, jetskis and bikes are driving millions in sales of new-age luxury industrial 'mancaves' and 'she-sheds' on the coast.

The Southport upmarket warehouse product Central on Case is now 100 per cent sold for $13m.

Owner occupiers were the driving force behind the $13m sellout of 22 units at one site alone in Southport by Potter Projects - spearheaded by director Zac Potter, son of Gold Coast veteran developer John Potter.

The Central on Case development, which is due for construction completion in July, has self-storage units, showrooms, warehouses, office space and a cafe, ranging in size from 70sqm up to 180sqm.

Lisa Brown inside her highend storage unit in a file picture from one of the earlier developments. Picture: Jerad Williams

Demand is so "overwhelming, Mr Potter has multiple projects on the go to meet it. There are 14 more such upscale units on the drawing board in the $10.5m redevelopment plan for the Gold Coast's iconic 'Iceland' Skating Rink at 15 Strathaird Rd, Bundall. He bought the site for $2.8m late last year. He also has 22 low impact, strata-titled industrial warehouses in Burleigh Heads due for completion this month.

Mr Potter has put in excess of 50 mancaves and showrooms on the market in the past year across the Gold Coast and Byron Bay.

An artist impression of man caves plans for a development led by Zac Potter.

Professionals in multimillion-dollar apartment towers were among the most keen, looking for upmarket units where bulky luxury items like boats, cars and motorbikes could be safely stored and easily accessed.

The 2 Case Street commercial development saw "unprecedented demand", Mr Potter said.

"The response was particularly strong from owner occupiers looking for a prime location to operate their business headquarters from or storage options,'' Mr Potter said.

Potter Projects director Zac Potter.

Darren Mealing of Potter Projects who marketed the project said enquiry levels continued even after the Southport site sold out.

"I put the success of this project down to the prime location, quality of the product delivered and our past success in this space" Mr Mealing said.

The sales see the Gold Coast reputation as a haven for the millionaire set continuing to be cemented despite strong competition from the likes of Byron Bay and Noosa in recent years.

Originally published as Gold Coast mancave, she-shed sales surge off cashed-up 'toy' owners