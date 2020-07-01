Menu
Illegal dumper Timothy Yoxon is to be sentenced in August.
Crime

Rapping actor confesses to illegal dumping

Ross Irby
, ross.irby@qt.com.au
1st Jul 2020 10:39 AM | Updated: 1:45 PM
A GOLD Coast rapper, model and actor who was an extra on the TV show Neighbours, has pleaded guilty to a load of waste dumping offences in apparent acts of environmental vandalism.

The rapper, James Yoxon, who goes by the name 'Freewyo' went before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday in a case prosecuted by the Department of Environment and Science.

The illegal waste dumpings included areas in the Lockyer Valley.

Prosecutor Eva Coggins said all complaints from other jurisdictions had been transferred to the Ipswich court for Yoxon to plead as no pleas to the 18 charges were yet entered.

"I will represent myself your honour. I'll enter a plea of guilty today," Yoxon told Magistrate David Shepherd.

James Timothy William Yoxon, from Southport, pleaded guilty to 17 charges that he illegally dumped waste at various places in 2018; and one charge that he carried out environmental relevant activities without environmental authority between August 22, 2018 and November 5, 2018 at Ipswich and elsewhere.

Yoxon pleaded guilty to all 18 charges as each was read out.

The offences relate to incidents of illegal dumping at Laidley, Upper Flagstone, Ballard, Withcott, Adare and Lake Clarendon in the Lockyer Valley, Mount Rascal, (Toowoomba region), Coolum Beach, Landsborough, Burpengary, Yandina Creek, Berrinba, Forest Lake and Oxley.

Ms Coggins said the sentence would likely take two hours.

Mr Shepherd set aside a date in August for Yoxon's sentence.

The case was first mentioned in April and put on hold for some months because of the COVID-19 pandemic restricting the operation of Queensland courts.

