Gold glory at Masters Track Nationals

GOLD GLORY: Tony Simonelli has ridden to success, claiming three golds at the Masters Track Nationals last weekend.

GOLD GLORY: Tony Simonelli has ridden to success, claiming three golds at the Masters Track Nationals last weekend.

CYCLING: It was raining gold at the Masters Cycling Track Nationals for Tony Simonelli, who took home three medals at the competitive event.

Simonelli was shocked by his haul because of his limited preparation for the event, as his attention was focussed on competitions later in the year.

With gold in the individual pursuit, points race and teams pursuit, Simonelli was proud to have competed as well as he did.

“I didn’t expect to win them, but I always go out and try to do my best,” he said.

“It was very competitive – there were six competitors riding in the individual pursuit.

“And it was a field of 13 or 14 in the points score.”

Despite limited preparation, the strategies were still in place for Simonelli, who used his knowledge and experience on the track to his advantage.

“In the pursuit, I got to go last because I qualified fastest last year. So, I knew everyone else’s time and knew what time I had to ride,” he said.

“That was handy – I only had to ride to a certain level to get into the final.

“I always try to put my right foot forward at having a crack at winning; I try to have an idea and an attempt at a win.”

With plans to rest for a few days before continuing training ahead of the Masters Road Nationals later in the year, Simonelli said the competition could be at risk due to coronavirus fears.

“This particular virus thing has changed things a lot; it’s unessential so it depends on how bad it gets as to whether it goes on,” he said.

“There were a few guys who didn’t turn up last weekend, in all though most of us were looking more in the positive side.

“Getting injured and hurt is part of the sport; we were sweating profusely and riding close together, so who knows what would happen.”