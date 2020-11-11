GOLD RUSH: Hobby booms on the Southern Downs

Logan White (left) has bring gold prospecting for over 10 years but now wants to bring the passion to a new crowd.

KARARA may be home to just over 123 people but a growing crowd of treasure hunters are leading this small Southern Downs town on a tourism uptake.

Brisbane gold prospector Logan White has been involved in the industry for more than 10 years but only recently started taking Karara training sessions after a huge coronavirus boom in the hobby.

“There’s definitely been quite a bit of an influx as people try to find a new hobby or income during coronavirus,” he said.

“It’s a mental health check for a lot of people. When you’re cooped up inside, you want to stretch out and see more of our beautiful country.

“We found a lot required training for the new machines and since we started running these training sessions they’ve basically blossomed into a full-time business for me.”

Mr White said a growing popularity was also inspired by the spread of TV shows such as Australian Gold Hunters.

Leading sessions in the Karara Pub, Mr White said the boom wasn’t beneficial to just him.

“Speaking to Peter and Jen at the Karara Pub, they assured me with a lot of mining work and the windmill farm and solar contractors out there, they’re booking up accommodation quite a bit,” he said.

“Prospecting is another way to utilise the pub facilities and accommodation. It’s a win-win situation for the both of us and a way to see those small townships flourish, and of course quite a lot bleeds over into Warwick.

“I’m hoping everyone is seeing a little bit of benefit from the people from the cities.”

Hosting weekend sessions on November 14—15 and 20—21,p Mr White said it was the perfect opportunity to try prospecting in the country air.

“There’s a freedom to engage in the countryside, which we sometimes take for granted with work and busy cities but to get away from all that is really healthy,” he said.

“It keeps life interesting.”

Weekend workshops cost $250 and teach those interested about machinery, geology ans prospecting in Australia.

For more information contact Mr White on 0490 665 579 or head to his site.