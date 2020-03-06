GOLD STANDARD: Colts firm as underdogs in final

LEADING PLAYER: Colts all-rounder John Cleary is the one Maryvale will be looking to contain on Saturday during the final.

LEADING PLAYER: Colts all-rounder John Cleary is the one Maryvale will be looking to contain on Saturday during the final.

CRICKET: Warwick cricketers will have one final opportunity for ultimate bragging rights in the Condamine Cup with the grand final to be contested by Maryvale and Colts tomorrow.

Ladder leading teams throughout the season, both firmed as early favourites to play in the all-important game, with few points separating the two.

Chasing back-to-back titles, Maryvale captain Paul Bourke remains optimistic about the possibility of victory.

“That’s what you play for the whole year, to play in a grand final,” Bourke said.

“If you’re in it, it’s a good feeling and anyone could win this game.

“You’ve just got to play hard and hopefully make your own luck, and hopefully we win on the day.”

Just one run separated the two the last time they met, with Maryvale walking away victorious in the close encounter.

Bourke will be looking to his younger players to step up throughout the game and help ease the impact of Colts all-rounder John Cleary.

“I need blokes like Tim and Kieran Bourke and Pat and Will Gordon to put their hands up in the batting,” he said.

“And our opening bowlers Dave Walker and Mitch Darton to get us off to a good start.

“Obviously, we have to get John (Cleary) to next to no runs, and hopefully he gets no wickets against us – he’s easily the best cricketer in Warwick.”

While Maryvale will looking minimise Cleary’s game, Colts captain Alistair Costello said he is the player he’ll be turning to in order to get the team off to a strong start.

“He is obviously the best player in Warwick, and we will look to him to lead us in the bowling and the batting,” Costello said.

“As a captain, he’s good to have around the field to give some extra guidance.”

Un-phased by playing the “gold standard” of cricket in Warwick, Costello said each of his players contribute something unique to the team.

“We all have our own strengths, there’s no real weak links in the team,” he said.

“Everyone can contribute in their own way, even if it’s just saving one run with a good dive – it could win us the game.

“Anytime you play them (Maryvale), they’re such keen cricketers, you know they’ll bring their A-game.”

Despite the possibility of another washout impacting the final, both captains are prepared with a contingency plan.

“There’s not much you can do about the weather, we’ll just have to wait and see,” Bourke said.

“It’ll be an empty feeling to be minor premiers but not get the chance to play the final.”

“We know we have next weekend, if it’s washout we just have to make sure everyone is available next weekend,” Costello said.

“It’s just another game of cricket really, you just get to spend more time with your mates.”

The A-grade final will start at 10am at Slade Park, followed by presentations at approximately 5pm.

The reserve grade final will start at 10am at Briggs Oval between Allora and Victoria Hill.