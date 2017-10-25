Golden run in Warwick Gold Cup

GO GIDGET: Zoie Keys with her champion horse Gidget after a great first run in the Warwick Gold Cup.

GO GIDGET: Zoie Keys with her champion horse Gidget after a great first run in the Warwick Gold Cup. Jonno Colfs

SOUTHERN Down rider Zoie Keys is in a great position after the first round of the Pryde's EasiFeed Warwick Gold Cup Campdraft.

Zoie, who lives with husband Jesse between Allora and Clifton, scored 89 in competition today and should see a berth in Sunday morning's second round.

"Anything above 87 is a pretty good score,” she said.

"So I'm really happy and fingers crossed, we do well in the next round and have a crack at the final.”

The fine ride makes up for the disappointment of missing out in the Ladies Silver Cup, an event Zoie's mum, Tanya Bellingham, won in 2011.

Zoie managed a score of 82, which wasn't enough to make the final.

"They take the top 20% into round two of the Gold Cup,” she said.

"So hopefully I'll be right there.

"Then they take roughly about the top 40 competitors into the final on Sunday afternoon.”

Zoie said the final was something to see.

"They parade the finalists in the arena prior to the competition.,” she said.

"The stands and grounds are packed as well and there's lots of cheering and yahooing.”

Zoie said the campdrafting community came together for the final.

"The Gold Cup is the pinnacle and if there's a local riding it will be very exciting,” she said.

This morning's run of 89 was helped out by Zoie's experienced champion horse, Gidget.

Zoie said the horse knew her job inside out.

"Gidget has won a few drafts before,” she said.

"One with mum and a few with me.

"She knows more than I do - all I have to do is hang on.”

To compete in the Gold Cup, horses must have won a draft previously.

Zoie, a teacher at Pittsworth High, took a few off from her horses to work in Mt Isa and Longreach for five years.

"We left the horses behind,” she said.

"And I really missed it after a while and wanted to come home - so we did about two years ago.

"This is our lifestyle and it's been so great to be back.”

Zoie said the couple had built an campdrafting arena on their property.

"We've also recently bought some cattle so we can train at home,” she said.

"They see me get home from work and hide on the other side of the paddock.

"It's our passion and a lot of fun - fingers crossed I get to ride late into the competition on Sunday.”