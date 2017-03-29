29°
Sport

Golf shooter day returns

Sonja Koremans | 29th Mar 2017 7:14 PM
SHOOT OUT: Gary Russell-Sharom teeing off at the Wade Real Estate competition.
SHOOT OUT: Gary Russell-Sharom teeing off at the Wade Real Estate competition. Sonja Koremans

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE competitive rivalry was palpable as 19 Warwick Sporters Golf Club members teed off in the Wade Real Estate Shootout yesterday.

The annual event is intended to be a relaxed day on the fairway for players but Warwick Golf Club professional Sam Eaves said no one in the comp wants to be eliminated in front of their peers.

"This is a really good event because it's an atmosphere where club members experience high pressure situations,” Mr Eaves said.

"Playing in front of your club members is very different to competing against almost 20 players. There are a lot of eyes on them and it's intimidating.”

Neil Carney was the favourite to take out the top gong this year but the winner was Geordie Russell.

Carney came in second after a chip-off with Russell.

Mr Eaves said Russell kept a cool head throughout the tournament, which helped him outshine his competitors.

"The key to winning is patience, keeping a level head, limiting bad shots and if you get a situation to be able to resurrect yourself at the next ball.”

The 19 qualifiers in the comp had the best four combined stableford points scores during the past year in Sporters golf.

One golfer is eliminated on each hole so the field is only two on the 18th.

Stanthorpe player Henry Kelly won last year from runner-up Neil Carney.

Shoot day top 10:

Geordie Russell

Neil Carney

Wayne Watt

Don Stewart

Terry Bennett

Stuart Wade

Danny Lyons

Nick Banks

David Hynes

Garry Adcock

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  wade real estate shootout warwick sporters golf club

Golf shooter day returns

Golf shooter day returns

Favourite pipped at post by rival in gold calendar highlight

A fresh start and new ideas

HARDDRIVE: John Wode with his pride and joy, a 1300cc Honda Fury.

Businessman John Wode says new ideas needed for Warwick

Weather warning for Darling Downs due to Cyclone Debbie

Revised forecasts now show up to 120mm of rain is possible tomorrow

Repair funding up for grabs for Southern Downs

SAFETY DEVELOPMENT: Member for Northern Tablelands (NSW) Adam Marshall, Tenterfield Shire Council Mayor Peter Petty, Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and Roads and Maritime Services freight and regional general manager Eric Shegog at the opening of the new Bookookoorara Creek bridge on the Mount Lindesay Rd, which was replaced thanks to funding from the Federal Government Bridges Renewal Program.

Federal funding could bring boost to bridges around region

Local Partners

Historic show win for Warwick grazier

Grazier claims Warwick Show cattle gong five decades after first title.

Runner numbers rocket

The Warwick Pentath-run has experienced a surge in popularity

The Warwick Pentath-run has experienced such a surge in popularity.

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Open day at shooting at Warwick Clay Target Club

REGULARS: Keith Rowling and Cheryl McCullough are shooters and volunteers at the Warwick Clay Target Club which has its open shoot on Sunday.

Warwick Clay Target Club ready for open shoot

Warwick goes well against premiers before going down

BALL ON FOOT: Jamie Saunders in possession for Warwick in football in Toowoomba fixtures.

Strong performance by Warwick Wolves in premier grade

MOVIE REVIEW: LEGO Batman best caped crusader yet

Nana! Nana! Nana! Nana! Nana! Batman!

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

MOVIE REVIEW: Power Rangers way out of their league

Becky G., Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, Ludi Lin, and RJ Cyler in a scene from the movie Power Rangers.

A Lego action figure is capable of running rings around teen misfits

Bliss N Eso announce a stack of regional tour dates

Aussie rappers Bliss N Eso are hitting the road in May for a 27-date national tour.

AUSSIE rappers hitting the road in May with new album.

Scarlett Johansson reveals the huge roles she’s lost out on

Scarlett Johansson greets fans at the Japan World Premiere of the movie Ghost In The Shell.

GHOST in the Shell star shares ups and downs of Hollywood.

MOVIE REVIEW: Life puts Alien’s Ridley Scott on notice

Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from the movie Life.

RYAN Reynolds, Rebecca Ferguson star in epic sci-fi thriller.

MKR villain claims producers ‘blackmailed’ him

MKR's Josh has slammed the show's producers, claiming they tried to "blackmail" him.

Josh has hit back at the show with claims about being “blackmailed”.

NEW Development off Hawker Road

0 Hawker Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST FOR LOTS BEING TAKEN NOW!! ... "WARWICK HEIGHTS" off ... Expressions of...

EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST FOR LOTS BEING TAKEN NOW!! ... "WARWICK HEIGHTS" off Hawker Road 3.3K or 6 minutes to Warwick CBD. This is a prestige residential...

4 Bedroom Brick with Double Shed

139a Ogilvie Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 3 $329,000

This tidy 4 bedroom brick home situated in a quiet location with excellent rural views to the north. Features 4 bedrooms master with ensuite and walk-in-robe, open...

AUCTION

193 Bracker Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

On Site 193 Bracker Rd 11am 29th April 2017 - 6.22 acres -Town Water -Bitumen Rd - Close to Amenities - Renovated 3 Bedrooms home - New bathroom - New Laundry...

2 Bedroom Brick Unit Close to CBD

4/7 Bell Place, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 1 $229,000

This well maintained brick unit situated in a quiet location close to the cbd. Features 2 built-in bedrooms both with r/c airconditioning, modern kitchen with near...

Acreage, Water, Close to Warwick

13 Swan Creek Hall Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 2 1 5 $ 325,000

Set up for horses - 10 Acres with 2 bores plus 12,700gal water tanks, 4 paddocks, 14m x 13.5m Shed, 3 stables, tack room, workshop, separate feed shed PLUS timber...

A Rare Gem &quot;Stonewood Crescent&quot;

9 Stonewood Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $599,000

Perfectly presented, this magnificent family home unfolds over one amazing level. Situated in the prestigious Stonewood Park Estate close to the CBD, schools and...

Investor - Long Term Tenant

31 Lyons Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $169,000

3 Bedrooms ( one built-in )*office * sunroom * separate lounge with woodheater * spacious kitchen meals * large laundry with built in cupboard and storage room *...

Timber Home with Great Shed

1 Evans Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 3 $189,000

Perfect for first home owner in great neighbourhood this 2 bedroom highset timber home, kitchen, dining lounge comb and bathroom with shower over bath. Situated...

Great Value with Shed

Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $185,000

This 3 bedroom timber home situated in a quiet area with large kitchen dining comb, lounge room with wood heater and front verandah. 9mx6m c/bond shed with power...

Bushland Setting In Town

145 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $295,000

Large brick home with high ceilings throughout, 4 spacious bedrooms, large lounge / dining area, wood heater, well insulated including insulation in walls, large...

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Coffee king snaps up gym

Mooloolaba Healthworks site sells for $2.1million

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!