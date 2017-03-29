Golf shooter day returns

SHOOT OUT: Gary Russell-Sharom teeing off at the Wade Real Estate competition.

THE competitive rivalry was palpable as 19 Warwick Sporters Golf Club members teed off in the Wade Real Estate Shootout yesterday.

The annual event is intended to be a relaxed day on the fairway for players but Warwick Golf Club professional Sam Eaves said no one in the comp wants to be eliminated in front of their peers.

"This is a really good event because it's an atmosphere where club members experience high pressure situations,” Mr Eaves said.

"Playing in front of your club members is very different to competing against almost 20 players. There are a lot of eyes on them and it's intimidating.”

Neil Carney was the favourite to take out the top gong this year but the winner was Geordie Russell.

Carney came in second after a chip-off with Russell.

Mr Eaves said Russell kept a cool head throughout the tournament, which helped him outshine his competitors.

"The key to winning is patience, keeping a level head, limiting bad shots and if you get a situation to be able to resurrect yourself at the next ball.”

The 19 qualifiers in the comp had the best four combined stableford points scores during the past year in Sporters golf.

One golfer is eliminated on each hole so the field is only two on the 18th.

Stanthorpe player Henry Kelly won last year from runner-up Neil Carney.

Shoot day top 10:

Geordie Russell

Neil Carney

Wayne Watt

Don Stewart

Terry Bennett

Stuart Wade

Danny Lyons

Nick Banks

David Hynes

Garry Adcock