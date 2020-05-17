Golf tees up for rising member interest

PLAY GOES ON: Warwick Golf Club president Don Stewart and Pro Shop's Sam Eaves are eager to return to normal tee times, as restrictions slowly lift. (Note, this image was taken prior to social distancing requirements).

PLAY GOES ON: Warwick Golf Club president Don Stewart and Pro Shop's Sam Eaves are eager to return to normal tee times, as restrictions slowly lift. (Note, this image was taken prior to social distancing requirements).

GOLF: As restrictions begin to lift, the playing opportunities for Warwick golfers begins to increase.

From Sunday, up to four players will be allowed to tee off at one time under the Queensland Government’s first phase of restrictions lifting.

Warwick Golf Club president Don Stewart said the decision was one which would be appreciated by most members, who use the game as much for sport as they do social interaction.

“A lot of people will be pleased to be able to play in fours, to make it a bit more social I suppose,” he said.

“Some people have come to liking playing in twos; it’s very fast and it doesn’t take long to get around the course.

“But I would say most people are happy to be able to play in fours.”

Golf remains the only sport to have survived strict coronavirus shutdowns, however play has not been permitted without hefty restrictions.

In order to accommodate social distancing requirements and regulations on gatherings, Stewart said were continually being made to the program of events.

“(The new regulations) probably won’t change a great deal, we’ll have to space them out on the time sheet though,” he said.

“Our program of events has been adjusted to suit the restrictions, there are events like foursomes (where you play as a team of two against another team of two) which will be able to come back.”

With approximately 320 members at the club, Stewart said the community has taken advantage of the course being the only sport on offer.

“It’s been a bit surprising; a lot of our members have been playing social golf as well as competition golf,” he said.

“And a lot of them have been wanting to play a lot more.

“There are some local people who aren’t members who have been play and a few younger people, so you can see the extra numbers.”

Hopeful to now convert social players into members, the club are doing what they can to attract new participants.

“It would be nice if they did (decide to join) but I’d expect they’d go back to their own sports,” he said.

“We might have got a few more people interested in golf though, which is good.”