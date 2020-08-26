GOOD, BETTER, BEST: Warwick’s top 10 winter sport wins

WATER RATS’ WIN: The women’s Rugby Sevens side was just one Warwick team to clinch a huge victory in their winter season. Picture: contributed

THE coronavirus pandemic may have put the brakes on a number of Warwick’s winter sports, but that hasn’t stopped several teams coming through with big wins.

Check out the list below of Warwick’s best moments from the winter sporting season so far.

1. Water Rats clinch huge win

Despite a slower start to the season with a bye and narrow win, the Warwick Water Rats men’s side ramped up the heat in Round 3 with a 60-5 victory against Chinchilla.

The team has gone from strength to strength ever since, remaining undefeated and with the best for-and-against percentage in the B-grade Bill Flamsteed competition.

Still to take on the defending champions in St George, Water Rats coach Vlad Savovski said the side will need to maintain their laser-focus.



2. Water Rats women’s sevens get clean sweep

Not to be outdone, the Water Rats women’s Rugby Sevens team has put on several impressive performances throughout their 2020 season.

So far, their greatest victory came in their first round, where a new coach and teammates led the side to a 3-0 clean sweep at a “friendly” carnival round in Toowoomba.

After a tough few losses, the ladies’ side will look to recapture their early form in upcoming games.





3. Cowboys bring home Barrett Shield win

In March, the Warwick Cowboys claimed bragging rights over their cross-town rivals Wattles Warriors with a 20-14 victory in the Barrett Shield.

Two tries early in the first half gave the Cowboys a decent lead, though an undisciplined start to the second half meant the Warwick side had to dig deep to come away with the win.

The Barrett Shield contest was one of the only chances the Cowboys and Wattles had to compete, with the TRL season postponed and eventually cancelled only weeks later.

4. Wolves get season off to howling start

The Warwick Wolves championship men’s side have been kicking goals since their season’s start, remaining undefeated and at the top of the table for weeks on end.

The team’s biggest victory came in their Round 6 match-up with Highfields, where a standout performance by some of their youngest members secured a 12-0 scoreline.

5. Wolves women’s side gains traction

After a slower start to their season, the Warwick Wolves women’s side has gone ahead in leaps and bounds to sit comfortably in second position on the ladder.

The team turned things around with a significant 2-1 win against season-leaders Chinchilla Honeybears, and now look to be on the fast-track to a finals spot.

6. Redbacks clinch victory before home crowd

The Warwick Redbacks have endured a season of uncertainty and tough losses, but have still managed to claim a golden win before their home crowd.

In their first game of the season at Warwick Credit Union Oval, the Redbacks defeated Toowoomba 60-46.

Now on the road to redemption, the side will return to their home ground this weekend in hopes of taking their second win of the season.

Warwick Hockey Association players Lachlan Groves, James Bourke, Tanner Henley, Cooper Rhodes to play for the Darling Downs team at Queensland Hockey Championships. Picture: social media

7. Junior hockey stars shine on district stage

One of only a few junior sports to get a 2020 season off the ground, several young athletes put the Warwick Hockey Association on the map at district trials earlier this month.

Young guns Cooper Rhodes, James Bourke, Tanner Henley, and Lachlan Groves will play for the U10s-12s Darling Downs team at the Queensland School Sport Hockey Championships in October.

Lauren Ryan was also selected as a shadow goalkeeper for the girls’ U10s-12s side.

8. Junior league’s season saved

With the Warwick and District Junior Rugby League competition called off, an invitation to its Toowoomba counterpart proved season-saving for two Collegians teams.

For the U14s and U16s, an invitation to the Toowoomba Junior Rugby League season gave dozens of young athletes a renewed opportunity to take the field.

Club president David O’Leary said the chance was particularly special for those U16s players who will be required to move into the senior league next year.

9. Motorsports seasons’ resurgence

One of Warwick’s most popular sports and tourism drawcards, the Rose City’s motorsporting clubs have shown no signs of slowing down in 2020.

Despite a brief halt in events, the Warwick Karting Club has reopened and is now reporting membership numbers up 60 per cent from the end of last year.

Both Morgan Park Raceway and Warwick Dragway have also held hugely popular events in the second half of this year, bringing entrants and spectators from all across Queensland to the area.

10. Allman Park saddles up for spring season

Not even the coronavirus pandemic could dampen Warwick residents’ passion for equestrian sports, with the Turf Club ready to get up and racing for the spring season.

Allman Park reopened its gates to patrons at its TAB race day earlier this month, with the event’s success spurring on confidence for the Warwick Credit Union Cup Day in October.