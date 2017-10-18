Good boy representing Warwick at state competition

Kentucky Rancher, owned by Maxine Lee, is vying for the Queensland Puppy of the Year.

WARWICK has every reason to throw their support behind this very cute doggo.

Kentucky Rancher, a 19-month old Cairn Terrier, has the chance to prove he is the biggest good boy in the state this Friday.

Ranch is in the top 105 of the Queensland Puppy of the Year competition, a number reduced from the 120,000 competitors over the course of 500 competitions during the last 12 months.

Owner Maxine Lee has a special connection to young Ranch, as he was a home-bred puppy with regal bloodlines.

His parents are Grand Champion Yarrinarra Kaddie and Champion Towsytyke Raisin A Ruckus

Ranch will be Ms Lee's fourth entrant into the competition after he won a puppy in show contest in Durack, near Brisbane.

Having another entrant is something which she is excited about.

"It is good to have a dog that has achieved something like that,” she said.

"You don't get it all the time, and to compete is great.

"The Cairn Terrier is a breed that doesn't win a great deal, so when we do we get excited.”

Ms Lee said there is a lot that goes into Friday's judging.

"Friday is a confirmation show,” she said.

"Each breed has a standard, and they have to get as close to that standard as possible.

"Things such as ear placement, eye colour, topline, angulation, tail sit, height and coat texture are taken into consideration.

"Breeds are also examined for correct movement, where they are trotted out, with front and rear movements checked.”

The Puppy of the Year contest takes place this Friday, with final judging on Saturday.