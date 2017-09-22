Good boys up for adoption

Willow is up for adoption from Southern Downs ARK.

IF YOU'VE ever thought about owning a pet, now is the time to make your move.

An adoption day will be hosted by Southern Downs ARK, and the group is urging responsible prospective owners to step forward.

Southern Downs ARK president Ann Simon said being able to find new homes for these animals was the most rewarding part of the job.

"Sometimes animals are given to us in a bad state,” Mrs Simon said.

"It is gut-wrenching to see that and from there it is our priority to get them whatever vet care they need.

"Once we are able to get these pets rehabilitated, they are able to be adopted into a loving home.

"Being able to find a home and caring owners is the best part.”

You can take home Teddy at the Southern Downs ARK adoption day. Lynne Eady

Currently the group is at capacity with the number of animals they can house and Mrs Simon said adoptions were essential to help them continue their work.

"We only have a limited amount of foster carers,” she said.

"Until more adoptions take place, we aren't able to rescue more animals.

"There are currently 40 dogs in foster care, which is a lot, and that means that unfortunately we can't do much for people asking for help.”

Checks are in place to ensure that potential owners have a suitable property situation to ensure pet safety.

"When a local comes in to adopt a pet, we conduct a property inspection to ensure their property andbackyard is ideal to house an animal,” Mrs Simon said.

"If someone is coming from out of town, we ask for photos of their backyard.

"All animals come with up-to-date vet work, flea treatment and are desexed.”

Mrs Simon said a number of events were planned for the day.

"There is a sausage sizzle planned, as well as a popcorn machine, a white elephant sale and a raffle,” she said.

"We also have a vet nurse coming down and doing nail clippings for a gold coin donation and pet photographs for a small fee.”

The Southern Downs ARK adoption day is being held at Aquabird today from 9am-5pm.