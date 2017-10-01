Good news at last on weather front

THE Bureau of Meteorology is getting more confident by the day of significant rainfall across the Darling Downs and Granite Belt areas.

While there was a light shower in Warwick at 7am Sunday, senior forecaster Jonty Hall said this morning's rain was just a taste of things to come.

"There will not be a whole lot of rain today but a better chance overnight and through much of tomorrow,” he said.

"The rain will hang around for the first half of Tuesday before clearing.

"The change is coming together a bit, we are getting more and more confident of some decent rain.”

He said there was a good chance of 50mm on the Southern Downs and Granite Belt.

"The Granite Belt will be on the southern edge, the best falls will be to the north around Taroom, the Burnett River Valley and around the Fraser Coast area,” he said.