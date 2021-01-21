All eight Harry Potter films just hit streaming on Binge.

There are two types of people in this world.

People who like to watch new things and people who want to watch Harry Potter again.

If you fall into the latter (superior) category, you will know very well the movies have not been available on any streaming platforms for quite some time.

But today we can finally enrol in Hogwarts once more with all eight blockbuster films dropping on Binge.

Starring beloved trio Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), the exponentially successful Warner Bros. movies raked in a combined $7.7 billion at the box office during their decade-long reign.

Name a more iconic trio. Picture: AP/Warner Bros./Murray Close

Based on J.K. Rowling's books, the first movie, Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone, was released to global appreciation in 2001 when its three main stars were only 11 years old.

A decade later, Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2, marked the end of the film franchise in 2011.

Thankfully the wizarding world spirit lives on through many means, including the internationally renowned stage show Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, Harry Potter worlds at Universal Studios parks across the globe, the famed studio tour in London and countless magical themed cafes, restaurants and theme nights the world over.

What my dreams look like. Picture: AP/Warner Bros

All eight films are now on Binge - Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone, Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets, Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban, Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire, Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix, Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince and Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1 and Part 2.

Bloody brilliant.

Originally published as Good news for Harry Potter fans