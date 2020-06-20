GOOD NEWS: Top five heartwarming stories this week

HUMBLE HERO: Jeff Clegg was honoured with the Highway Guardian award, after helping to rescue a trapped driver last year.

HUMBLE HERO: Jeff Clegg was honoured with the Highway Guardian award, after helping to rescue a trapped driver last year.

PANDEMIC spikes, political distrust and crashing economies have saturated the pages of newspapers this week.

But through it all, Warwick residents remain a beacon of positivity, getting on with life one day at a time.

Through drought, bushfires and now a pandemic they’ve remained a creative and resilient bunch.

And these are the stories of our people that will have you feeling fuzzy all over this weekend.

1. Clever consumers help Warwick buck national shopping trend

Lyndall McCormack Owner of Stephanie's Lingerie

Warwick retailers beat the odds against national consumer trends this week with a surge in Palmerin St sales.

Owner of Stephanie’s Lingerie Lyndall McCormack said she was “heartened” by how many customers had walked through her doors, declaring their intention to support local businesses.

According to retailers, the entire Warwick community is behind them.

2. Antique Warwick bottle sells for jaw-dropping, record price

Barbara and Leslie Meiklejohn just came into possession of a similiar bottle and are now questioning its worth following the record auction.

A Warwick ginger beer bottle from the 1920s has set world records after it went under the hammer for $17,500 at an auction earlier this month.

The sale of the bottle got locals nostalgic for the days when local soft drink companies were the norm.

Les Meiklejohn also recently came into possession of a similar bottle, albeit without the prized green lid, but the recent news has him looking hopeful.

3. ROAD ANGEL: Humble Warwick truckie, a guardian of the road

HUMBLE HERO: Jeff Clegg was honoured with the Highway Guardian award, after helping to rescue a trapped driver last year.

Frasers Livestock Transport truck driver Jeff Clegg was awarded with a Bridgestone Bandag Highway Guardian title this week.

The heroic truckie was recognised for saving a man trapped in his car back in 2019.

If Mr Clegg hadn’t been travelling through Woodenbong and stopped to do a routine check, he may never have rescued noticed the glow of the distressed driver’s car.

Frasers managing director Ross Fraser had nothing but praise for Mr Clegg’s actions, and said it was “fate” that he was there at the right time to help the man.

4. Warwick’s top beautician revealed

Georgia Clegg, of Beauty by Georgia Marie, was voted Warwick's best beautician.

The 20-year-old opened the doors to her business – Beauty by Georgia Marie – a little under 12 months ago and hasn’t looked back.

A recent Facebook poll conducted by the Daily News, saw Miss Clegg voted ‘Warwick’s best beautician’, with an astonishing 30 per cent of the votes.

With just over three years’ experience in the industry, Miss Clegg said the “positivity of the environment” continues to motivate her each day.

5. From litter to livestock, plastic supports struggling farms

Lifeline CEO Derek Tuffield

This week Lifeline Darling Downs revealed the proceeds from their containers for change drive would go toward drought-stricken farmers in Warwick and Stanthorpe.

CEO Derek Tuffield said the 13 million bottles donated raised $60,000.

He thanked the generous hearts of donations collected all over the state.