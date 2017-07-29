Good Samaritan gifted gear for his hard work

HE'S the walking machine keeping the streets of Warwick clean.

Leonard Monaghan, the Warwick Rubbish Rambler, pushes a modified stroller for 20 hours a week picking up litter around the Southern Downs, including the stretch along the Cunningham Hwy to Leslie Dam and along Killarney Rd.

Yesterday he was rewarded with kindness for his contribution to the community.

The Warwick Warrior Woodcutters used $200 raised through woodcutting to buy Mr Monaghan new workwear pants, a high-visibility shirt and gloves.

A pair of shoes are on the way.

And Workin' Wear Warwick threw in a free hat and offered a discount.

Mr Monaghan said the support was encouraging.

"It does keep me motivated," he said.

The community has rallied around the rubbish buster, who picks up litter through his own initiative using his own clothing and equipment.

"A lot of people will give a toot on the horn and give a bit of a wave," he said.

"A little while ago someone pulled up on the side of the road and gave me a coat."

Warwick Warrior Woodcutters member Jimmy O'Leary said he felt great about honouring Mr Monaghan's service.

"We saw Leonard on the side of the road without his hi-vis stuff and we thought we'd bring him in here," Mr O'Leary said.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie commended Mr Monaghan's dedication.

"One of the things we are doing in council is having a number of events around the region, possibly a morning tea, to recognise the contributions volunteers make," Cr Dobie said.

She said grants are also available to support the endeavours of volunteers.