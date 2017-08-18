Good vibrations for job opening

Do you have what it takes for this role?

THIS job offer is sure to have your head in the clouds.

London-based adult store LoveWoo is looking for a product tester to smaple and review the extensive line of products that come through their store.

The successful candidate will receive free sex toys and a neat $45,000 salary (£28,000).

The job isn't all play and no work however.

People will have to give a detailed analysis of the product, write feature and advice pieces, respond to customer questions and be present at team meetings and training sessions.

With two days at home and three days at the office, a person who is enthusiastic, hard working, personable, honest and with good written and verbal communication skills is wanted.

The successful candidate is expected to represent the LoveWoo brand in the best possible way.

To throw your hat in the ring, simply send a review of a sex toy into the company, as well as your CV, before September 15.