Goondiwindi Council ordered to pay $300K for pothole crash

WASHED OUT: The judge ruled inproperly secured flood signs had contributed to the accident in 2016.

AN APPEAL made by the The Goondiwindi Council against a verdict, which ruled a motorcyclist’s injuries from a pothole crash were due to council negligence, has been dismissed.

The Supreme Court of Queensland judgment was handed down by Judge Philip Morrison last Friday, following council contention to a 2019 Brisbane District Court ruling.

The council is now set to pay damages of over $300,000 to the motorist Paula Deanne Tait.

Ms Tait sought compensation after she, travelling in a group of recreational riders along the Mittengang Creek floodway in 2016, hit a pothole created by floodwaters.

She claimed the Goondiwindi Regional Council did not put out adequate signage to indicate a change in traffic conditions.

During the 2019 trial, the Goondiwindi Council argued prior to the accident, members of the Council’s patching crew attended the floodway and erected a temporary sign saying “rough surface” and “reduce speed” on both sides of the floodway, but that without sandbags to keep the signs erect, they had fallen over.

At the time of the trial, Judge Nathan Jarro said, had the signs been properly secured, the accident could have been avoided.

“In my view, once the Council erected the temporary signage, it was under an obligation to ensure the signage was properly secured. It failed to do so and thereby breached its duty to road users by failing to take measures reasonably open to it to secure the signs as a means of warning road users,” he said.

During last Friday’s judgment, Judge Morrison agreed with the original ruling, adding council did not seek out other stabilisation methods when sandbags were not available for use.

“In my respectful view, the contention lacks merit,” he said.

“True it is that there were no sandbags available to secure the temporary signs because the Council’s supply had been exhausted some four days earlier. The difficulty which the Council confronts in this respect is that those erecting the temporary signs knew there were no sandbags, yet did nothing to secure the signs in place.

“Several alternatives readily spring to mind. For example, as Mr Everingham (the Council’s supervisor of the patching crew) accepted, the patching crew could have used any heavy weight, or a star picket (which were available at the Council’s depot.”

The Goondiwindi Regional Council said it is seeking legal advice on its position.