Goondiwindi veteran is giving back

FOR John Toohey, serving his town was always a given.

But the Goondiwindi local said he was surprised and delighted to win an Order of Australia Medal for the Queen's Birthday Honours on Monday.

A Vietnam veteran, Mr Toohey has been president of his local RSL sub-branch for more than 40 years.

"You don't go out seeking the award but it's a great honour and very humbling that someone would think that I'm worthy,” he said.

"I have had a lot of support from my wife Gail and my family and network of friends.”

AFTER a two-year conscription from 1967 serving as a forward scout in the Australian Army, Mr Toohey has spent much of his life giving back to the Goondiwindi community.

"All but two of the blokes I served with came back to Australia, but Anzac Day is still such an important commemoration of our fallen comrades,” Mr Toohey said.

"The most challenging thing about Vietnam was not knowing who the enemy was and serving in monsoonal conditions where it would rain six inches in an hour, but then get so hot you would wish it was raining again.

"When I left the army in 1969, the RSL gave me honorary membership and I stood in for our president at Anzac Day in 1974 and was then president from 1975 up until this year.

"Goondiwindi supports our servicemen absolutely - Anzac Day looked like it was on the way out a few years ago but now people are truly recognising the trauma and effort of our servicemen to keep this country of ours safe.”

After leaving the military, Mr Toohey worked as a stock and station agent.

"I operated from Nebo up near Mackay down to Wodonga on the Victorian border,” he said.

"We had to do a lot of miles in those days - there was no such thing as mobile phones so we had to make a lot more face-to-face connections.”

Despite travelling far and wide, Mr Toohey maintained other roles in the community.

As an avid athlete himself, he has been involved in the Goondiwindi Amateur Basketball Association and Junior Rugby Union Club and the Diggers Swimming Club.

He remains a member of the the Goondiwindi Lions Club, Diggers Fishing Club and a qualified Justice of the Peace.

Mr Toohey said he was honoured to learn his life long achievements had secured him the Order of Australia Medal.

"I was surprised when I got the letter about two weeks ago,” Mr Toohey said.

"Goondiwindi is just a great place to live and a very friendly town.

"I just think if a town does something for you, it's only fitting you do something for the town in return.

"I was contacted two months ago saying I was being considered for the award and found out I had won it about two weeks ago.

"I'll go to Brisbane in October or November to be presented the Medal.”