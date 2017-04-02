24°
Government funding for some of our flood repairs

Gerard Walsh | 2nd Apr 2017 1:42 PM
FLOOD DAMAGE: Damage to the Grafton St bridge caused by floodwaters late this week.
FLOOD DAMAGE: Damage to the Grafton St bridge caused by floodwaters late this week.

THE Southern Downs Regional Council will be funded to cover the cost of much of the repair work in the wake of the flood late this week.

Mayor Cr Tracey Dobie said the council was notified late Saturday night that it had been approved for National Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA) funding.

"It is a joint Federal and State program to repair infrastructure damaged in the flood,” she said.

"The funding is unlike the 2010, 2011 and 2013 flood funding, this will only cover some of the repairs. The major damage to infrastructure is roads and bridges.”

Cr Dobie said she was relieved the flooding in the council area wasn't worse.

"Reports early in the week were that the heaviest of the rain would be further west than it ended up. It turned earlier than the bureau had initially expected,” she said.

Water did flow down the main street in Killarney and cause some damage while the western approach to the Grafton St Bridge in Warwick was hit hard.

The Local Disaster Co-ordination Centre was closed at 5pm Saturday after the peak of the water in the Condamine River had passed Pratten.

"The real heroes were the guys and girls in the SES, Rural Fire Brigades and emergency services. There was door knocking in Killarney and Pratten in relation to the expected flood heights,” Cr Dobie said.

"I know there has been some damage on farms but know the men and women on the land are very resilient.”

Topics:  cr tracey dobie flood funding flood repairs southern downs regional council warwick flood

