Governor-General visit to Southern Downs locked in

WARWICK and Stanthorpe are set to host Australian Governor-General His Excellency General the Honourable Sir Peter Cosgrove.

The news of the visit by Sir Peter and Lady Cosgrove was confirmed by Southern Downs Regional Council this morning.

He had been tipped to officially open the Warwick Show's 150th anniversary next Friday.

SDRC has announced Sir Peter would also attend the reopening of the Stanthorpe Civic Centre and celebrations for the 30th anniversary of the Stanthorpe Regional Art Gallery next Saturday.

The Civic Centre was extensively damaged by fire last year and a ceremony, including the unveiling of a commemorative plaque will begin at 11.30am at the Civic Centre, 61 Marsh St.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said it was a great privilege to welcome Sir Peter and Lady Cosgrove to the Southern Downs region.

"There is much excitement about Their Excellencies' impending visit and our region is most honoured to have the Governor-General officiating at several events.

"This is a tremendous opportunity to showcase all that is wonderful about our diverse region and to raise the profile of the Southern Downs on the national stage," said Cr Dobie.

This year marks a major milestone for the Warwick Show, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary.

"I'm sure that the army of enthusiastic, hardworking and dedicated exhibitors, entrants and volunteers, will serve-up a feast of thrills, entertainment and fabulous exhibits to enthral Their Excellencies, and everyone that plans to attend the Show," she said.

The Governor-General will officially re-open the Stanthorpe Civic Centre, which .

"The public are very welcome to come along to the re-opening, and they will also have the opportunity to preview the newly restored and improved facility, which should serve the community for decades to come," Cr Dobie said.

"For children and young people in particular, this visit is a wonderful opportunity to gain an understanding of the role of the Governor-General first-hand.

"Sir Peter is an impressive and engaging man and he and Lady Cosgrove are very keen to meet as many residents as possible during their visit.

"So I would encourage residents and visitors to head along to the Warwick Show on the Friday evening for the opening and to the Stanthorpe Civic Centre re-opening on March 25," she said.

Following the re-opening of the Civic Centre, invited guests will attend a Civic Reception at the Stanthorpe Regional Art Gallery, with the Governor-General and Lady Cosgrove to unveil a plaque commemorating the 30th Anniversary of the Stanthorpe Regional Art Gallery Building.

Their Excellencies will undertake a number of other activities during their tour including a visit to a Warwick Wolves Academy training session, Stanthorpe's Australian Vinegar, and a proposed Naval Memorial in Stanthorpe.