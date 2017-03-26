Governor-General visits Wolves

SPECIAL VISIT: Sir Peter Cosgrove met players and staff of the Wolves Football Academy in Warwick.

THE 80 members of the Warwick Wolves Academy train almost every week of the year but their coaching session on Saturday was the chance of a lifetime.

Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove and Lady Cosgrove made the football academy their first stop after opening the 150th Warwick Show on Friday night.

Boys and girls, six to 15, are part of the academy and Sir Peter said the session was a chance to meet a wide gamut of the young local community.

He mingled with players and staff at the grounds and chatted with the boys and girls telling them, " Your parents are wanting you to be here (at the Wolves) to see you be the best you can be".

Wolves academy director of coaching Tim Gaske said the training session was put on for the occasion.

"We don't normally train on a Saturday morning but we put on a special training session," Mr Gaske said.

The Wolves train twice weekly for 40 weeks of the year.

Sir Peter said the Warwick Show opening had been "hugely important" on his annual schedule.

"Last night was a real celebration," Sir Peter said.

He said rural communities like the Southern Down endure hardship but the show was "a night of joy and a lot of fun for everyone".

Hundreds of people clapped as Sir Peter and Lady Cosgrove entered the show he said the event had provided him with a few firsts.

"It was the first time I have started the fireworks at a show," Sir Peter said.

"I pushed down on the dynamite plunger and said to the crowd 'it has been nice to meet you, now I am going to blow you up'" he joked.

"I think it's also the first time I have seen the national anthem being performed by a woman standing on two horses.

"And she did it extremely well."

He told the crowd at the show it was an auspicious year to visit the event in its 150th year.

"We love coming to shows because it is a great gathering point, a moment of joy and energy and optimism for rural communities and we never fail to walk away walking on air," Sir Peter said in his speech.

Rural communities like the Southern Downs were the beating heart of Australia, he told the crowd.

"After official duties, I'm really looking forward to seeing the stud sheep, the spinning and meeting the special needs students knowing that this show would bring them so much joy and also meeting and the volunteers who without this 150th show would not be on."

Sir Peter said he had been to seven regional shows in his three years as Governor General.

The Governor-General left for the Granite Belt after meeting the Wolves where he opened the Australian Vinegar Innovation Centre in Stanthorpe, reopened the Stanthorpe Civic Centre and attended the Stanthorpe Regional Art Gallery.

He also visited the Inglewood Multipurpose Health Service at the Inglewood Hospital on Saturday.