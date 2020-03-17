Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

GP blasts medical certificate demand

by ELISABETH SILVESTER
17th Mar 2020 7:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Townsville GP has blasted employers for demanding medical certificates from workers who have coughs and colds amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying the priority would have to be the frail and sick.

Fairfield Central Medical Practice doctor Michael Clements said he had spent the whole morning writing medical certificates for workers who have had to call in sick and would be turning people away soon due to the strain on services.

"We want to keep waiting rooms free of coughs and colds and to prioritise the frail and sick," he said.

"We want to get the message out there to employers that, (coronavirus) is now a pandemic and if you have a cough and cold you need to stay home.

"The government message that is being advertised is wonderful but many employers are expecting (their employees) to get medical certificates that they shouldn't be at work."

He said sick people should just stay home.

 

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus doctor isolation medica certificate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farmers paid just 25 cents per hectare to save our wildlife

        premium_icon Farmers paid just 25 cents per hectare to save our wildlife

        News Paid a paltry 25 cents per hectare to protect Queensland’s natural habitats, 500-plus outraged farmers and landholders are begging the government for help.

        War room activated as Qld goes into code red

        premium_icon War room activated as Qld goes into code red

        News Health Minister slams ‘selfish’ panic buyers, Qld records seven new cases

        Grim reality of lockdown in Australia

        Grim reality of lockdown in Australia

        News “Flattening the curve” by isolation will save lives but at a cost

        Downs sports feel pressure from virus spread

        premium_icon Downs sports feel pressure from virus spread

        Sport THE number of carnivals and competitions being cancelled is growing as coronavirus...